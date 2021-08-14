The WBA super flyweight title is on the line tonight when Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney will meet for the third time at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma and we have all the details on how you can watch Franco vs Moloney 3 on TV or online.

Franco and Moloney met in the boxing ring for the first time back in June of last year and during that fight, Franco defeated Moloney by unanimous decision. However, a rematch was then held in November that was subject to controversy due to the fact that the fight ended in No Contest after Franco received an eye injury and was unable to continue.

Going into tonight's fight, 26-year-old American boxer Joshua "El Profesor" Franco has a fight record of 17 wins, one loss and two draws with eight wins by knockout while 30-year-old Australian boxer Andrew "The Monster" Moloney has a fight record of 17 wins, one loss and one no contest with 14 wins by knockout.

During the co-main event of tonight's fight, Arnold Barboza Jr will put his WBO international junior welterweight title on the line in a match against Antonio Moran. In the third fight on the Main Card, Nico Ali Walsh will take on Jordan Weeks in a four-round middleweight bout. However, the undercard will feature a total of six fights, so there will be plenty of action for boxing fans.

Whether you're rooting for Franco, Moloney or just want to tune in to see some boxing tonight, we'll show you how to watch Franco vs Moloney 3 from anywhere in the world.

Franco vs Moloney - When and where?

Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney will meet in the boxing ring at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, August 14. The Main Card will kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT but Franco and Moloney are expected to make their ring walks at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

How to watch Franco vs Moloney live in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch Franco vs Moloney beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN. You can also stream the fight online on ESPN's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so. Likewise you can also watch the fight on mobile, desktop or on a variety of other devices using the network's own streaming service ESPN+.

ESPN+ ESPN+ has exclusive rights to showing Franco vs Moloney in the US, so if you want to watch the match, you'll need to purchase access ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or grab a year's subscription for just $70. from $6.99/month at ESPN+

Not interested in signing up for cable or ESPN+ to watch Franco vs Moloney? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the fight online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

How to live stream Franco vs Moloney in Canada

Canadian boxing fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch Franco vs Moloney on TSN and the network will show the match on TSN5 beginning at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription if there are other sports or events you want to watch.

Get a Franco vs Moloney live stream in the UK

As Sky Sports recently signed a new licensing agreement with Top Rank Boxing, you'll need to be a Sky subscriber to watch Franco vs Moloney tonight and other upcoming Top Rank Boxing events in the UK. However, if you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, you can always watch tonight's Main Card on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99.

UK boxing fans can also purchase access to the Franco vs Moloney PPV from FITE TV for £9.99.

Make sure to have some coffee ready though as Franco vs Moloney will kick off at 1am BST early Sunday morning in the UK.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of Franco vs Moloney online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

How to watch Franco vs Moloney in Australia

Australian boxing fans will be able to purchase access to tonight's Franco vs Moloney PPV from Main Event for $29.95 though you can choose whether you want to watch the fight on Foxtel, Kayo or Optus TV. The Main Card will begin at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST on Sunday in Australia.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports should be your go-to for Franco vs Moloney if you're in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. Stream at Kayo Sports

Franco vs Moloney - Full Fight Card

WBA Super Flyweight Title Bout

Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney

WBO International Junior Welterweight Title Bout

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Antonio Moran

Middleweight Bout

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jordan Weeks

Junior Lightweight Bout

Genesis Servania vs. Andres Cortes

Junior Welterweight Bout

Albert Bell vs. Julio Cortez

Junior Lightweight Bout

Karlos Balderas vs. Fidel Cervantes

Bantamweight Bout

Jason Moloney vs. Joshua Greer Jr

Heavyweight Bout

Trey Lippe Morrison vs. Don Haynesworth