New kid on the block Fossil Gen 5 LTE Budget-friendly classic TicWatch Pro 4G LTE If you've been waiting for a new Wear OS smartwatch with LTE connectivity to arrive, you'll be thrilled with the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. It's essentially the same wearable as the original Gen 5 with LTE added to the mix. You get GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, Google Assistant, and NFC payments. $349 at Fossil Pros GPS, HRM, NFC, LTE

Activity/health tracking

Google Assistant

Built-in mic/speaker

Snapdragon Wear 3100 Cons Short battery life

More expensive While the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE offers some nice features, it's not the newest or best model from Mobvoi. The most notable disadvantage is that it's running on the outdated Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. However, you'll get GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, Google Assistant, and NFC payments. $292 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC, LTE

Activity/health tracking

Google Assistant

Built-in mic/speaker

Dual-layer display + longer battery life Cons Not a very attractive watch

Old Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor

Fossil Gen 5 LTE vs. TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS LTE battle

When it comes to finding the best Android smartwatch for your needs, you'll want to make sure it checks all of the boxes that are important to you. If LTE connectivity is one of those boxes, you might find yourself choosing between the Fossil Gen 5 LTE and the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE. They're both Wear OS watches, but some key differences might sway your choice.

If you desire a watch that is made for durability rather than fashion, you may be drawn to the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE. However, this watch is almost two years old. It's running on an outdated processor and doesn't have the most storage space. If the lower price tag is appealing enough, you might be able to deal with these setbacks. However, if you want the latest and greatest LTE smartwatch, look no further than the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. It's got a newer (although, not the newest) processor, more storage, and a more attractive design.

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is both brains and beauty

Let's start with a device that was just announced at CES 2021, the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. It's the first Fossil smartwatch to offer LTE connectivity, which is a pretty big deal. With competitors such as Apple, Samsung, and even Mobvoi offering LTE options, Fossil was wise to finally join the party. If you're already familiar with the original Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches that were released over a year ago, you'll be ahead of the game. The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is essentially the same watch but with LTE connectivity added in.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE Display 1.28" AMOLED, 416 x 416 1.39" AMOLED, 400 x 400, FSTN LCD Case size 45mm 45mm Color options Smoke, Rose Gold Black Band material 22mm silicone, interchangeable 22mm silicone, interchangeable Battery life 24 hrs+ 2-30 days Sensors Accelerometer, altimeter, gyro, PPG heart rate sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, Off-body IR sensor Accelerometer, gyro, PPG heart rate sensor, e-compass, ambient light sensor, low latency off-body sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi Water resistance 3 ATM IP68 + pool swimming Processor SnapdragonWear 3100 SnapdragonWear 2100 Memory/Storage 1GB/8GB 1GB/4GB Built-in GPS ✔️ ✔️ Google Assistant ✔️ ✔️ NFC payments ✔️ ✔️ Built-in mic/speaker ✔️ ✔️ MIL-STD-810G ❌ ✔️

While the original models were offered in a few different variants and colors, the Fossil Gen 5 LTE keeps things more simple. You still get a high-quality 45mm stainless steel case. The two color options are Smoke and Rose Gold, both of which come with 22mm silicone bands. As always, these bands are interchangeable, so it's easy to switch up your style or comfort with a new band.

Under the hood, you have the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. Considering that this watch launched after the new 4100 processor was released, it's a bummer that the Fossil Gen 5 LTE doesn't have the latest chipset. Don't be too disappointed, though. When you combine Snapdragon Wear 3100 with 1GB of memory and 8GB of internal storage, you can still expect silky-smooth performance on the Fossil Gen 5 LTE.

If you've used a Wear OS watch in the past, you know that battery life is a hot topic. Typically, you can expect these models to last for a day or so at the most. Fortunately, Fossil offers battery saving modes that can extend the battery life on your watch. Keep in mind that some of these modes restrict certain features, which may very well defeat the point of using a smartwatch.

For example, you can use most features with Daily Mode, but you'll need to recharge it daily. As for Extended Mode, you'll be able to use essential features and you'll have to recharge it every few days. The least desirable is probably Time Only Mode, which basically turns your smartwatch into nothing more than a clock, but the battery can last over a week.

As far as features, you get all of the same perks the original Gen 5 models have. If you need a refresher, you can expect activity/health tracking with Google Fit, onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, a built-in mic/speaker, Google Assistant, and Google Pay. Of course, the major improvement is that you can now use LTE connectivity with Verizon to make calls, send texts, and stream music from your watch. This makes it easy to leave your phone behind when you head out for a quick errand or workout.

The TicWatch Pro 4G LTE is impressive, but still needs work

Mobvoi was one of the first major players outside of Samsung and Apple to offer a smartwatch with LTE connectivity. Therefore, the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE was an impressive accomplishment when it first hit the market. In a similarly disappointing fashion, this smartwatch was also released with an older processor. Rather than including the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor that was available at the time, Mobvoi launched the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE with the old 2100 chipset.

Another similar element is the design, which is pretty close to the original TicWatch Pro. You have the same durable 45mm case with a sleek stainless steel bezel and a sturdy aluminum back cover. You also get a 22mm interchangeable silicone band. One of the key design features that many users are drawn to is the MIL-STD-810G durability rating. This means that your watch can withstand extreme temperature shock and other harmful elements, including 95% humidity, sand and dust, salt fog, and more.

Something unique about the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE is the dual-layer display. Mobvoi continues to offer different versions of this technology on many of its TicWatch Pro models. You get a transparent LCD layered over an OLED display, which helps you prolong battery life so you don't have to charge your smartwatch as often.

Speaking of charging, the company states you can manage to get up to 30 days of battery life by using Essential Mode exclusively. This mode uses the LCD only and shuts off Wear OS. Once again, this is restrictive and defeats the point of wearing a smartwatch in the first place. The better option is Smart Mode, which switches over to the LCD when your watch is idle and can extend battery life for up to five days.

Given that these are both Wear OS watches, the features on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE won't look much different than what you get on the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. Some examples include onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, Google Assitant, Google Pay, and a built-in mic/speaker.

It's worth mentioning that Mobvoi offers some of its own perks as well, like TicExericse, TicPulse, TicHealth, and TicMotion. The newer TicMotion feature will proactively detect your motion and provide you with your fitness records without you having to ask for it. This feature can detect fast walking, running, cycling, and more.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE vs. TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Which should you buy?

When you take into account that both of these wearables are Wear OS watches and are currently only available through Verizon, your final decision will come down to design, performance, and price. If you want something fashionable rather than just big and bulky, you'll probably prefer the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. This model also wins when it comes to performance. It has the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and more storage, which will lead to smoother performance.

On the other hand, if you're not too worried about having a stylish design or the best performance, you might prefer the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE for its reduced price tag and more rugged design. For some people, though, these minor savings won't be worth it for the sluggish performance and less favorable design. All things considered, the Fossil Gen 5 LTE is the better choice if you don't mind paying more for it.

New kid on the block Fossil Gen 5 LTE An exciting LTE debut It took a while, but Fossil has entered the LTE wearable market. The new Fossil Gen 5 LTE is a modern spin on the original Gen 5 models. You'll enjoy all the best features plus LTE. You can leave your phone behind and still stream music, take calls, send texts, and use Google Assistant. $349 at Fossil

$349 at Verizon

Budget-friendly classic TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Still needs work If you're a fan of Mobvoi watches and you want a model with LTE connectivity, the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE is likely the best option for you. It's an older model, but that also makes it more affordable. If you don't mind the outdated processor and less storage, the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE might just meet your needs. $292 at Amazon

$300 at Best Buy

$225 at Walmart