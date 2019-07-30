What you need to know
- The live event of Fortnite's Season 9 introduced a glowing orb to the game.
- Ever since its introduction, the orb has grown more unstable, with cracks starting to appear in it.
- With Season 10 right around the corner, the orb may play a large role in just how the Fortnite map changes for next season.
The live event of Fortnite's Season 9 saw the Polar Peak monster and a gigantic pink robot fight for the fate of the Fortnite island. While the robot was victorious, it did leave behind many things, including a giant glowing orb that appeared in Loot Lake. Ever since the fight, the orb has been slowly changing, becoming more and more unstable as each day passes.
The orb first made itself known when Cattus - the giant robot - pulled it out of the vault from Loot Lake, using its energy to deliver a punch to the monster. Since then, the orb has been sitting in Loot Lake and doesn't do much except lift players in the air if they go near it. As we get closer to Season 10, the orb has slowly begun to change, with cracks appearing along it. A quick look at just how much the orb has changed over the last week gives us a great look at just how unstable it's become.
How the Orb has changed over the past 8 days! pic.twitter.com/B2LUfxVsh0— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 27, 2019
What started as a seemingly innocent orb has changed drastically, with the orb now developing a large, purple aura surrounding it and glowing strings of light emanating from it. Season 10 is set to start on August 1, and players seem to think that something drastic will be happening to the map when the new season begins.
Combined with our observations and the evolution of the orb, this mysterious object is likely to either explode or cause some form of change. Whatever happens, this orb may usher in the newest season of Fortnite. Thankfully for all of us, we don't have too much longer to wait and find out.
