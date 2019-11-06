With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent The Lowdown set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you searching for chests at E.G.O. Outposts located throughout the game. New to the world of Fortnite, E.G.O. outposts essentially operate to house vehicles or items to pick up. Past challenges have involved fighting enemies here, so it's likely you'll know where to go, but if you're unsure of where to go, we've got you covered.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, Nov. 7, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

You'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed one of the The Lowdown missions, which shouldn't be too hard at all. After finding the outpost, simply start searching through any chests you might find near the area. Finally, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations if you get stuck.

Where to find Boat Launch, Coral Cove & Flipper Pond in Fortnite

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo, as it's the best for challenges like these. The E.G.O. outposts are spread out throughout the map, so there is no optimal path to follow here. Check the map below for where all of the jigsaw pieces are located. You only need to search seven chests, so make sure you're keeping track and quickly leave once you stop seeing chests.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of The Lowdown Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!