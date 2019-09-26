With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Season X has changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Bullseye set of missions, one of the missions for this week will have you landing a bottle flip on a variety of landmarks in Fortnite. Finding the landmarks isn't that tough, but we've found a couple of them for you just in case you have some trouble.

Knowing the challenge

This mission isn't super tough, but does require players to have unlocked the Bottle Flip animation, which comes as a reward for hitting Tier 37 in the Season X Battle Pass. If you haven't done that yet, you won't be able to do this mission, so make sure you're leveled up enough before getting this one done. Other than that, there isn't much to this challenge, as you'll simply have to head to the locations and find a green target on the landmarks themselves. This is also a prestige mission for the Bullseye challenges, so make sure you finish everything else before attempting this one. Getting to these areas shouldn't be hard, but if you're stuck, make sure to refer to the map below for their locations.

Where to find a Giant Fish, Llama, and Pig in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. The Giant Fish can be located West of Sunny Steps in a small pond. It's visible from the map itself along the Northern coast. The Llama can be found all the way in the top left of the map, and is on the hill overlooking Junk Junction. The Pig can be found along the very Southern most point of the map, and is just Southeast of Lucky Landing. Once again, this one is hard to miss.

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Bullseye Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy until Season X is done next week!

