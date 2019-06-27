It's that time again! The eighth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and while none of the objectives are too difficult, one does task you with visiting three different clocks spread out throughout the game. Of all the challenges, it's likely the hardest, so to save you some time (no pun intended), we've found the locations for you, so all you have to do is visit them and claim your rewards.

Knowing the challenge

While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves visiting more than one clock, you won't have to do this in separate matches. If you're able to get to all three locations in one match, you can definitely get it done in just one attempt. However, some of the locations are pretty far apart, so it might be better to take it slowly.