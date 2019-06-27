It's that time again! The eighth week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges are here, and while none of the objectives are too difficult, one does task you with visiting three different clocks spread out throughout the game. Of all the challenges, it's likely the hardest, so to save you some time (no pun intended), we've found the locations for you, so all you have to do is visit them and claim your rewards.
Knowing the challenge
While this is part of a three-part challenge that also involves visiting more than one clock, you won't have to do this in separate matches. If you're able to get to all three locations in one match, you can definitely get it done in just one attempt. However, some of the locations are pretty far apart, so it might be better to take it slowly.
Where to Find Different Clocks in Fortnite
- The first clock is located in Neo Tilted, and is pretty easy to spot: it's a giant digital clock.
- The second clock is in Happy Hamlet, and is also pretty easy to spot once you land. Simply land in the middle of the location and get near the clock.
-
The final clock is located in Junk Junction, and can be a bit tricky. Find the destroyed building in the area to get the final clock.
After finding all three clocks, you'll either have to finish the game or can simply back out to finish the challenge. Aside from the final clock in Junk Junction, there isn't too much to this challenge, and even then, it isn't difficult at all. Once you're done, you can begin checking off the remaining challenges for this week.
If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Week 7 challenges to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply head back to the main menu and prepare to head back out for whatever challenge you might need finishing. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy for a bit!
