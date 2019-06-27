The seventh week of Fortnite's Season 9 challenges have come and gone, and after players complete all of them, they'll be able to go looking for another Battle Star, the location of which is hidden in the loading screen you can see above.

Finding your objective

While the picture above may not seem like it's showing too much, if you look carefully on the left side of the screen, you'll be able to notice the hidden Battle Star hiding just under a set of stairs. The location of this star should also be obvious, as the loading screen depicts the newly included Pressure Plant location that popped up in Fortnite. Head over to the Power Plant and the spot location in a game, and you'll be able to claim the Battle Star as your prize for the week.

How to find hidden Battle Star in Week 7's Loading Screen

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as they are the best for challenges like these. You'll want to head towards Pressure Plant, and aim to land near the large castle that overlooks the location. On the map, head to the Pressure Plant and find the stairs that match up with the image. Simply walk up to the steps in the loading screen, and grab the Battle Star that pops up.

Once you collect the star, you'll be all done with Week 7's challenges, and ready for next week. Just in case you haven't, make sure to finish all of your Week 7 challenges before attempting to find this star, as it won't appear unless you've done them all. For some help with the challenges, make sure to check our challenges list for links to more guides, and get going on the challenges if you haven't finished them yet.

