What you need to know
- Google and Epic Games have filed their joint case management statement ahead of the case management conference next week.
- Epic Games wants to get a day in court at the earliest, while Google plans to bring a motion to get the case dismissed.
- Epic claims it has suffered 'irreparable harm' because of Fortnite's removal from the Play Store.
Last month, a filing made on Google's behalf revealed that the search giant plans to bring a motion to get Epic Games' Fortnite case dismissed. Ahead of the case management conference in San Francisco next Thursday, both Epic Games and Google have filed their joint case management statement with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California (via FOSS Patents).
In its statement, Epic Games has claimed that Google leverages its monopoly in the merchant market for mobile operating systems to maintain monopolies in the Android app distribution and in-app payment processing markets. It says Google has taken a number of steps to discourage app downloads outside of the Play Store and forces app developers into using Google Play Billing to process in-app purchases.
The game developer claims Fortnite was removed from the Play Store "for introducing competition to Google Play Billing." It claims to have suffered "irreparable harm" due to the move, as Fortnite's removal from the Play Store has made it impossible to distribute the game to a large number of Android users who do not download apps through alternative app stores.
While Epic wants the case to go to trial as soon as possible, Google wants to get it dismissed before it even begins. In its statement, Google has said that it hasn't retaliated against Epic and any harm the game developer has suffered "is of its own making."
How to install Fortnite on your Android phone following Google ban
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Chromecast with Google TV is the best $50 streaming device ever
The Chromecast is one of Google's most recognizable products ever. For 2020, it's getting the biggest refresh we've ever seen. Here's why the Chromecast with Google TV needs to be at the top of your shopping list this year.
Best Amazon Kindle Deals for Prime Day 2020
A Kindle is the ideal way to read on the go, and Amazon has several great options on offer across price points. Whether you're looking to buy a Kindle for the first time or are interested in upgrading, these are the best deals on Kindle e-readers right now.
Here are the best Fitbit deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020
Looking save some money and get in shape with a new Fitbit smartwatch or fitness band? All the latest Fitbit offers are right here for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Get Ready for the PS5 with these great headsets
The PlayStation 5 is launching in just a couple of months, and for those who are looking to pick up the console when it launches, a headset can be a big accessory to pick up. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.