The Fortnite item shop has updated once again, and players can now hop in and pick up some new gear, including brand new cosmetics, gliders, and other items for players to purchase.

Today's update brings with it a brand new emote, the Fire Spinner, which showcases players dancing with a twirling torch of fire to go along with the island-inspired aesthetic of Fortnite's eighth season.

Elsewhere in the update, perennial fan-favorite Raven and Ravage make a return, with the Taro and Nara costume also getting brought back into the game for players to pick up. Besides that, the spirit of song has invaded Fortnite, with Nitelite and the Lead Swinger pickaxe making another appearance in the item shop.