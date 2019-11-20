With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Trick Shot set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you scouring one of the game's new loading screens for a hidden letter, and making your way to it in the game. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go so you don't have to.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, Nov. 21, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

Secondly, you'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed eight of the Trick Shot missions, which is when you unlock the loading screen.

This screen, which you can see above, shows 8-Ball and Scratch, two characters new to Fortnite Chapter 2, ready to duel in Weeping Woods. As you can tell from behind them, the hidden 'T' is floating underneath a bridge.

Where to find the hidden 'T' in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to land at Weeping Woods, and head for the wooden bridge that's directly to the North. You'll find the missing letter under the bridge, on a wooden plank. Should you get stuck, refer to the map below, and you'll find the letter right there!

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Trick Shot Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There is a lot to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!