With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Hide and Seek set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you scouring one of the games new loading screens for a hidden letter, and making your way to it in the game. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go, so you don't have to.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, November 14, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

Secondly, you'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed eight of the Hide and Seek missions, which is when you unlock the loading screen. Since there aren't too many loading screens available for the game yet, the one we'll be looking at is the Hide and Seek one. This screen, which you can see above, shows a handful of characters searching through one of the farms at Frenzy Farms. As you can see in the upper area of the map, the letter 'I' is seen floating near the railings of the farm.

Where to find the hidden 'I' in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to land at Frenzy Farms, and head for the main farmhouse to the North. Enter the farm and go upstairs, and you should find the 'I' floating near the open window on the second floor. Should you get stuck, refer to the map below, and you'll find the letter right there!

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Hide and Seek Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!