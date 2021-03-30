What you need to know
- The POCO X3 Pro is now official in India.
- It was unveiled alongside the POCO F3 last week.
- The phone will be available to purchase in India from April 6 for a starting price of ₹18,999 ($260).
POCO finally introduced the long-awaited successor to the POCO F1 at a global launch event last week. Like its predecessor, the POCO X3 Pro offers fantastic value and is loaded to the brim with features. Just a week after its global debut, the phone has now been launched in India.
The POCO X3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is essentially a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 855. It has been paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Like Xiaomi's best phones, the POCO X3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DynamicSwitch technology.
Around the back of the POCO X3 Pro is a quad-camera array featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The POCO F1 successor also includes an IR blaster, dual speakers, Hi-Res Audio certification, IP53 splash protection, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 20MP selfie camera. On the software front, the X3 Pro will ship with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.
The POCO X3 Pro will be going on sale in India from April 6 via Flipkart. While the 6GB/128GB version of the phone will retail for ₹18,999 ($260), the 8GB/256GB version is priced at ₹20,999 ($287). Along with the best cheap Android phones from Samsung and OnePlus, the POCO X3 Pro will also take on Xiaomi's popular Mi 10i in the country.
T-Mobile commits to more Pixels, goes all-in on Google services
T-Mobile and Google have announced a strategic partnership that will see the 5G carrier selling more Pixel smartphones and using more of Google services as a default for Android smartphones.
Review: League of Legends: Wild Rift for Android was worth the wait
League of Legends is now on mobile as League of Legends: Wild Rift. From two hands on the keyboard to two thumbs up, let's take a look.
Mi 11 Ultra is the Galaxy S21 Ultra alternative you've been waiting for
Xiaomi's new Mi 11 Ultra is the world's first phone to feature Samsung's 50MP 1/1.12" ISOCELL GN2 sensor. It is also Xiaomi's first phone to support 67W wireless charging.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021.