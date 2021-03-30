POCO finally introduced the long-awaited successor to the POCO F1 at a global launch event last week. Like its predecessor, the POCO X3 Pro offers fantastic value and is loaded to the brim with features. Just a week after its global debut, the phone has now been launched in India.

The POCO X3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is essentially a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 855. It has been paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Like Xiaomi's best phones, the POCO X3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DynamicSwitch technology.

Around the back of the POCO X3 Pro is a quad-camera array featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The POCO F1 successor also includes an IR blaster, dual speakers, Hi-Res Audio certification, IP53 splash protection, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 20MP selfie camera. On the software front, the X3 Pro will ship with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The POCO X3 Pro will be going on sale in India from April 6 via Flipkart. While the 6GB/128GB version of the phone will retail for ₹18,999 ($260), the 8GB/256GB version is priced at ₹20,999 ($287). Along with the best cheap Android phones from Samsung and OnePlus, the POCO X3 Pro will also take on Xiaomi's popular Mi 10i in the country.