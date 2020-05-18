Whenever a new iPhone is announced, it's met with a great deal of hype and excitement — that's just a fact. No matter if the particular model is completely revolutionary or just a modest year-over-year improvement, it gets a spotlight that seldom Android phones do. This exact thing happened when the iPhone SE was unveiled back in mid-April. Everyone clamored to talk about how great and amazing the phone was — heck, we even gave it a great deal of praise and said that it "basically just killed the Pixel 4a and other value flagships." That's a good take and one with a lot of merit, but the more and more I've thought about it, the less I'm sure I personally agree with it. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more It's true that the current state of budget Android phones leaves a lot to be desired compared to the iPhone SE. Motorola's Moto G handsets are only promised one major OS update, Samsung's new Galaxy A51 is a laggy mess, and so on. However, as we continue to learn about Google's upcoming Pixel 4a, I think the iPhone SE should be worried.

Without a doubt, the biggest advantage of the iPhone SE is its A13 Bionic processor. It's the same chip found in the iPhone 11 Pro, and this results in two big advantages — incredibly fast performance and at least five years of reliable software updates. The folks at XDA recently shared benchmark results for the Pixel 4a's processor, giving us an idea of what we can expect from the phone in the performance department. I won't bore you with all of the nitty-gritty, but the tl;dr is that the Pixel 4a is really, really good. Its Snapdragon 730 chipset looks to offer a 35-36% performance increase over the Pixel 3 and 3a (according to AnTuTu), along with a mention that PUBG Mobile runs on the phone at High graphics without any issues. Early benchmark tests bode incredibly well for the Pixel 4a's performance. It may not be as technically capable as the iPhone SE's A13 Bionic chip, but looking at these results, the Pixel 4a should be able to open apps quickly, play games, and offer a generally smooth experience. For the vast majority of people, that's all they need. They don't care about clock speeds, benchmark scores, or anything of that nature. Apple can tout the prowess of its A13 Bionic as much as it wants, but what normal consumer actually cares about that? Assuming both the iPhone SE and Pixel 4a are fast devices that do everything you ask of them without any issues, what's the real advantage of the A13? Software updates? Getting five years of support on the iPhone SE is unmatched in the smartphone market, but Google's promise of at least three years of updates is — in my opinion — good enough. Not to sound like a Google apologist, but if you buy a Pixel 4a and keep it for three years, you're more than getting your money's worth out of it.