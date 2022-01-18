Source: Android CentralThe Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition.

The greatest trick Samsung ever pulled off was convincing people its "Lite" phones and tablets were actually "Fan Edition" devices. But the last two Samsung FE devices — the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE — have taken the shine off the FE label a bit. The excellent Galaxy S20 FE, still one of our best Android phone picks despite its age, gave us unrealistic expectations for Fan Editions. But Samsung told Goldilocks in reverse with its FE tech: It started with the just-right phone before releasing the decent-but-underpowered Tab S7 FE and the solid-but-overpriced S21 FE. So instead of spending so much time worrying about the Galaxy S21 Lite in all but name, I wish we'd spent more time noting the absence of other Limited Edition phones instead. Because Samsung and other OEMs seem to have seriously scaled back licensed phone releases compared to previous years. And it's a damn shame for those out there who want their phones to be a little more fun. Fans love compromise, right?

Samsung fans loved the Galaxy S20 FE because it downgraded specs they could live without but kept the core flagship essentials. It truly did feel like a love letter to fans who wanted a high-quality phone but couldn't quite afford one. Plus, unlike its predecessor the Galaxy S10 Lite, it didn't sound overpriced (despite costing more) because it was relatively cheap compared to its flagship bretheren. Almost every major phone brand has its own mid-cycle value flagship phone, with its own way of labeling them so they sound like a "cool" downgrade instead of a wimpy one. You have your Pixel 5a, OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and so on. Samsung FE phones shouldn't just be value flagships. When you strip away the cool label, the S21 FE is just another flagship-at-half-mast. It sits between the S21 and mid-range phones like the Galaxy A52 or A72, designed for people that think $500 is too cheap but $800-$1,000 costs too much. This feels especially true due to the phone's launch timing, sandwiched between Black Friday (when the S21 could be found for at least $100 off) and the Galaxy S22 release next month. I'm not arguing that Samsung and co. should stop releasing value flagships. My issue is that, unfortunately, very few of them tend to hit the compromise sweet spot, and end up not being all that exciting to talk about. Fan Edition phones miss out on the intangibles that would give them better longevity. People in 2022 expect a flagship to have certain core essentials that were cutting-edge just a couple of years ago, like 120Hz OLED displays, high-MP cameras, and high-RAM performance. Because the devs have less wiggle room for compromise without making their phone look like, god forbid, a mid-range phone, they skimp on the intangibles that aren't as prominent on a spec sheet: IP rating, charging speed, 5G bands, screen brightness, haptic motors, speaker quality, and so on. So you buy a phone for slightly less than a flagship price that looks on paper like it should be great but is missing what it needs to have longevity. Either that or, in the case of the S21 FE, it barely costs less than a flagship at all. Regardless, it caters to techies who love to pour over smartphone spec sheets. That's fine, but I think other Samsung/Android fans want something else entirely. Pandering to nerds, gearheads, and the BTS ARMY

As an Apple-to-Android convert, my only awareness of a "Special Edition" phone was the budget iPhone SE. It wasn't until I switched over that I realized how many cool limited-edition and licensed Android phones have come out over the years — only to then realize that I had basically missed the boat on them. A few OEMs are still releasing licensed phones, like the gorgeous OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man pictured above. But in many cases, they're not available in the U.S. Sometimes the base phone isn't available here because the U.S. market isn't profitable for most OEMs. In other cases, licensing the phone in the U.S. is more expensive than in other countries, as with the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition exclusive to India and China.

Samsung has had no issues paying those fees, releasing a handful of charming Special Edition phones in the U.S. and worldwide over the years. Most recently, you had the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition that, unsurprisingly, sold out immediately, plus the $3,299 Thom Browne Edition of the Z Fold 2. Before that, you had the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition, the Galaxy S7 Edge Injustice Edition (a.k.a. a Batman phone), the Galaxy S6 Edge Iron Man Edition, and a variety of Olympic Edition phones.

It's not a surprise that we didn't see many Limited Edition phones in 2021 from Samsung or anyone else. Due to the chip shortage, most brands consolidated their phone lineups and focused on having enough flagship stock. The Galaxy S21 frequently sold out with carriers all year, frustrating customers and the carriers themselves. I know logically that these phones are a gimmick. You pay more than the hardware is worth for a snazzy redesigned back with a logo, some wallpapers and ringtones, and maybe some cute easter eggs in the software. But they're fun, plain and simple! And at least they're not compromised versions where you have to examine an itemized list of everything the manufacturer cut out of it. So it's a shame that limited edition phones seem to have gone the way of the dinosaur. And I'm waiting for a Jurassic Park-style rebirth (without all the death and mayhem). Bring back a fan edition renaissance