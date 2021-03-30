Best answer: Yes, the Fitbit Ace 3 is swim-proof and thus safe to use in the water, though you should take a few precautions to ensure that it remains functional.

What is the Fitbit Ace 3's waterproof rating? The Fitbit Ace 3 is Fitbit's latest activity and sleep tracker for kids, and arguably the best fitness tracker you can get for kids aged 6-12. It's a simple device with a silicone band kids can wear around their small wrists to keep track of how many steps they take each day, their active minutes, and how many hours they sleep as well as set timers, alarms, and more. The wearable is water-resistant up to 50 meters, not technically waterproof. But with that said, you can safely go in the shower, pool, or walk in the rain with the device and it will be fine. If your kids do an intense cardio workout, play soccer, or run, the sweat won't impact it either.

However, keep in mind that with any wearable device that is water-resistant or even waterproof, you need to be mindful of the type of water you go into. You should proceed with caution when swimming in a pool with large amounts of chlorine, which could damage the device. Take off the tracker before jumping into a saltwater ocean because, again, the saltwater could be detrimental to the device. Don't wear it while exposed to high-velocity water, like strong and focused sprays during water sports. And try to keep things like soap, shampoos, perfume, and other lotions, like sunscreen, away from the device. When you do get it wet, it's advisable to rinse and dry the Ace 3 off after, though it will dry pretty quickly on its own after a shower or a run through the sprinkles in the backyard. It's a good idea to remove it and clean the band and the arm underneath every few days as well to keep both the unit and skin in prime condition. It's also worth noting that the water-resistant capabilities of any activity tracker can diminish over time. So, to extend the life and ensure the Ace 3 continues working for as long as possible, wipe it down after you get out of the water.

What other features does the Fitbit Ace 3 have? Along with being able to wear it in water, the Fitbit Ace 3 also has a cool water lock feature that will lock the touchscreen to prevent the child from accidentally activating a certain feature while in the shower or swimming. Just press the side buttons, tap Water Lock twice, and the screen will lock, though notifications, the time, and alarms will still appear. It doesn't offer any additional protection against water. However, it's still a useful feature to have, so functions aren't accidentally activated, timers set, and more inadvertently while the child is playing water polo in the pool. Do the same to turn Water Lock off once out of the water.

The Ace 3 is designed for use all-day, not just in water, continuously tracking movement and activity during the day, then sleep, including restless periods, at night. Parents can set up the tracker in the Fitbit app on their own device (or, for older kids, on their smartphone or tablet), and see both a Kid View and Parent View, especially useful if the parent has a Fitbit device of their own as well. Older kids can get call alerts on the device, and younger kids aged 6 and up will love the various animated watch faces that change, grow, and do different things as kids progress throughout a day and take more steps. Kids can compete in fun challenges with parents and friends, whether it's a stopwatch race from one end of the pool to the other to see who has the fastest breaststroke or tracking who can get the most activity for an entire week. With up to eight days of battery life, you can easily charge the Ace 3 before the next beach vacation, and it will last all week before it needs recharging.

Keep in mind that if you want to save a few bucks, the previous generation Fitbit Ace 2, which shares many of the same features as the Ace 3, is also swim-proof with the same rating. My nine-year-old has been wearing one for two years and has gone swimming in both pools and at various beaches, takes nightly showers, has water balloon fights, and more while wearing it, and it's still going strong. With some really attractive deals, the Ace 2 might be worth considering instead if you're on a tight budget, and your priority is finding an activity tracker for a young child that they can wear in the water.

