What you need to know The first renders for LG's next flagship, the G9, have been revealed.

We can see that the phone will have quad cameras and a waterdrop notch on its display.

It looks a lot like last year's G8, though it's unclear if LG's hand gestures will return.

Year after year, LG releases a new G-series flagship to try and take some of the market away from the likes of Apple and Samsung. The company's phones are usually quite solid, though they often are a hard sell compared to better options from its competitors. Following up on the mixed G8 from 2019, we now have our first renders of what's expected to be the LG G9. The renders come courtesy of CashKaro and @OnLeaks, and at first glance, it's hard to tell what the big selling point for the G9 will be.