What you need to know
- The first renders for LG's next flagship, the G9, have been revealed.
- We can see that the phone will have quad cameras and a waterdrop notch on its display.
- It looks a lot like last year's G8, though it's unclear if LG's hand gestures will return.
Year after year, LG releases a new G-series flagship to try and take some of the market away from the likes of Apple and Samsung. The company's phones are usually quite solid, though they often are a hard sell compared to better options from its competitors.
Following up on the mixed G8 from 2019, we now have our first renders of what's expected to be the LG G9. The renders come courtesy of CashKaro and @OnLeaks, and at first glance, it's hard to tell what the big selling point for the G9 will be.
From a design point of view, there's nothing all that eye-catching about the phone. There's a display (between 6.7 and 6.9-inches) with pretty average bezels by today's standards, along with a small waterdrop notch at the top. LG appears to have gone with an all-glass design, and around back are four rear cameras (an upgrade from the G8's dual-camera setup).
Charging is done via the USB-C port, LG is keeping the 3.5mm headphone jack around for another year, and the dimensions are said to come in at 169.4 x 77.6 x 8.8mm. With no fingerprint sensor present on the back, it's expected that the G9 will have an in-screen one.
The G9 looks like a fine smartphone, but at least for myself, I'm struggling to see the big appeal. There's nothing revolutionary about this design, and another generic-looking phone isn't exactly what LG needs right now.
We saw the company try to make the G8 stand out with its Air Motion hand gestures and Hand ID authentication, but those proved to be pretty unreliable in our testing. It's unclear if those will be returning to the G9 or not, but the smaller notch leads up to believe they won't.
There's currently no word on pricing or availability for the LG G9, but we should learn more about the phone in the coming weeks and months.
