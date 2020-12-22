Different year, same result. You waited until the very end of the year to start your shopping. It's okay, we've all been there. Whether you have zero items and haven't even thought about it or just need to round out whomever is left with a few good trinkets, Best Buy not only has a great selection of items but these items are also on sale. The Last Second Savings Event features a dozen different electronics including laptops, 4K TVs, action cameras, and more. The tech is all on sale, too, so you can still save hundreds of dollars. If you're worried about getting your order on time, Best Buy has same-day delivery, next-day delivery, and even curbside pickup. The sale ends Thursday!

So you're sayin' there's a chance Best Buy last second savings event electronics sale The deals include laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 for $300 off, Samsung's Q70T 4K TV for $200 off, big discounts on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches and Ring smart home devices, and more. Includes same and next-day delivery plus curbside pickup. Various Prices See at Best Buy

The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop is one of the items discounted in this sale, and you can get it for just $799.99, which is $300 off its regular price. It's a gaming laptop with a 15-inch screen. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

Save $80 on the TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV. The TV includes a lot of extra smart features including Bluetooth, a TV remote that has voice search, built-in Chromecast, and the Android TV smart platform. Plus it doesn't look too shabby, either.

Grab a new smart home device, too. The Ring sale includes video doorbells, the Ring Spotlight Camera, and even Ring Alarm for some home security you set up yourself. The prices are some of the lowest Best Buy has featured so far this year. You can also get a new Amazon Alexa device, which pairs well with your new Ring stuff. This sale includes the brand new 4th-generation Amazon Echo Dot for as low as $29.99 or the older gen Echo Dot for just $24.99.

Check out the entire sale for even more ways to save. Don't be that guy with no Christmas gifts under the tree for your friends and family!