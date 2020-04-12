One of the most iconic elements of the Final Fantasy series has to be the summons, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake is no exception. While many were concerned, based on the original game and the way Remake is being split up, that there wouldn't be much summoning to be done, worry not! There are several Summons you can obtain in this game, and I've got all the details on where to get them and what special abilities they bring into battle! What are Summons anyway?

Summoning is a core mechanic to any Final Fantasy game. In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, your Summons are tied to Red Summon Materia. These Materia give you the ability to bring a powerful spirit to fight alongside you. These spirits are so powerful that some can only be brought into the most challenging of boss battles, but once summoned, they can turn the tide in your favor. There are nine Summons in total, but not all of them are available to every player. How do I use Summon Materia?

Once you've obtained a Summon Materia, it works similar to any other Materia. You equip it to the character of your choice and it will be available in battle... almost. The caveat is that the larger Summons can only be used in boss battles and each character can only be equipped with one Summon Materia. To equip your Summon Materia: Press the options button to open your Main Menu. Press X to select Materia & Equipment. Select the character you wish to equip. Press △ to set Materia. Select the Materia specific slot to the far right. Select the Materia you wish to equip. Press X to equip Materia. Be sure to check out our Materia Guide for more on equipping Materia and where to find all the other Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Remake! How do Summons work in battle?

Once you have your Summon Materia of choice equipped, you head into battle. If the battle is big enough for that particular Summon, you will get a purple Summon bar on the right side of the screen. I found this part of the game took a little trial and error. Even with a smaller Summon, like Chocobo Chick, there didn't seem to be a whole lot of consistency in when the bar would show up. If that purple bar shows up, you will be able to summon by following these steps: First, you need to fill the Summon bar. It fills up more the more damage you take and the longer the battle takes. Once the bar is full, press X to open the Commands Menu. Move down to Summon. Press X to open the Summon Menu. Press X to summon or scroll over to another party member if you want to use another member's Summon. For a limited time, your Summon will fight alongside you. If you want to give the Summon specific commands, press X to open the Commands Menu again. Select Summon. Press X to use a Summon ability. When your Summon's bar is depleted, it will use its Ultimate Ability and vanish. Keep in mind that while each of your party members can be equipped with one Summon Materia, you can only summon once per battle. So choose wisely! What are all the Summons I can get?

While you will get your first Summon Materia as part of the story, the rest will need to be earned, and a few can only be gained through DLC. Most of your Summons are earned through Chadley's Battle Intel Reports. Here's all the Summon Materia and where to find them:

Summon Ultimate Ability Obtained Ifrit Hellfire Jessie, Ch. 3, conclusion Chocobo & Moogle Stampede Ch. 6, hidden behind fans Shiva Diamond Dust Battle Intel Report 5 Fat Chocobo Kerplunk Battle Intel Report 10 Leviathan Tidal Wave Battle Intel Report 15 Bahamut Megaflare Battle Intel Report 20 Chocobo Chick Chocoflare Preorder Carbunkle Diamond Dazzle Deluxe or Collectors Edition Cactaur 10,000 Needles? Deluxe or Collectors Edition