What you need to know
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake received a new trailer at The Game Awards.
- This one focused on everyone's favorite character: Cloud Strife.
- The first part of the remake releases on March 3, 2020.
We got a new look at Final Fantasy 7 Remake during The Game Awards tonight. This trailer was all about Cloud Strife, and boy is he looking good. 20+ years and millions of additional pixels have done him some favors.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Don't get too excited because it will only be the first part, though that is expected to be substantial by itself. Work has already begun on the next section, but a tentative release date has not been revealed.
Because its official box art notes that it is a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive until 3/3/21, there is speculation that it could come to Xbox One or PC after that time, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
Complete remake
Final Fantasy 7
Midgar never looked so good
One of the greatest games of all time is finally getting the treatment it deserves. Join Cloud on his quest to stop the evil Shinra corporation and save the planet. Also try not to cry at that one scene. You know the one.
