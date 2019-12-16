What you need to know
- Square Enix has released several new artwork pieces and character renders for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
- These images include characters like Tifa, Sephiroth, Shiva and Shinra.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently slated to release on March 3, 2020.
- You can preorder the game on PlayStation 4 for $60 on Amazon.
Square Enix has shared some nifty new images from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. There's a couple of new pieces of redone art and character renders to take a look at. In the artwork below, Tifa stares out into the night sky, while infamous villain Sephiroth stands back turned amidst flames.
There's also a couple of detailed renders of Sephiroth, which you can take a look at below.
Then, Square Enix also shared a render of Shiva, who is as cold and deadly as she is stunning. Shiva is a summon in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Finally, there's also renders of President Shinra, of the Shinra corporation, as well as his director of Public Security, Heidegger and 3rd class SOLDIER Roche.
For another look at the game, you can check out the recent trailer that was revealed at the Game Awards 2019. You can also take a look at screenshots that Square Enix has shared. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release on March 3, 2020 and is exclusive to PlayStation 4 for one year.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know
Shinra is waiting
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Welcome to Midgar
The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the first part of the classic game, retold in bigger fashion than ever before. Stunning graphics and a new combat system bring life to the adventures of Cloud, Tifa and others in a way never seen before.
