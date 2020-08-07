What you need to know
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake released on PS4 in April 2020.
- Square Enix revealed today that it has shipped and sold digitally over 5 million copies.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake is also the highest-selling digital release ever for Square Enix on PlayStation.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake released on PS4 earlier this year to critical praise and commercial success. Today, Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy 7 remake has crossed 5 million copies shipped or sold digitally. Additionally, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now the highest-selling digital release ever on PlayStation platforms for Square Enix.
We’d like to share a Midgar-sized THANK YOU to everyone who has supported #FinalFantasy VII Remake.— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) August 7, 2020
We shipped and digitally sold over five million copies worldwide, which has made #FF7R the highest selling digital release on the PlayStation platform in #SquareEnix history! pic.twitter.com/f6vaDSHukD
As of the June 2020 NPD report, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the fourth bestselling game of the year in the USA. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only the first part of the retold story, though we have no idea when the next game will be released. Naturally, we'll be sure to cover news and updates on the next chapter as that information is released, though things may have been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a timed PS4 exclusive and is expected to launch on other platforms at some point in 2021. If you haven't played it yet, you can check out our review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In it, our reviewer Jez Corden wrote that "Final Fantasy VII defined a generation back in 1997, and it has returned to do so again in 2020."
Complete remake
Final Fantasy 7
Midgar never looked so good
One of the greatest games of all time is finally got the treatment it deserves. If you haven't yet, it's time to embark on an epic adventure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
