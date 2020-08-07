Final Fantasy 7 Remake ReviewSource: Android Central

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake released on PS4 in April 2020.
  • Square Enix revealed today that it has shipped and sold digitally over 5 million copies.
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake is also the highest-selling digital release ever for Square Enix on PlayStation.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake released on PS4 earlier this year to critical praise and commercial success. Today, Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy 7 remake has crossed 5 million copies shipped or sold digitally. Additionally, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now the highest-selling digital release ever on PlayStation platforms for Square Enix.

As of the June 2020 NPD report, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the fourth bestselling game of the year in the USA. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only the first part of the retold story, though we have no idea when the next game will be released. Naturally, we'll be sure to cover news and updates on the next chapter as that information is released, though things may have been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a timed PS4 exclusive and is expected to launch on other platforms at some point in 2021. If you haven't played it yet, you can check out our review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In it, our reviewer Jez Corden wrote that "Final Fantasy VII defined a generation back in 1997, and it has returned to do so again in 2020."

