Final Fantasy 7 Remake will apparently have a ton of content for players to experience. So much so that Square Enix anticipates two it will need Blu-ray discs.The first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will comprise Midgard. The company revealed a new trailer and gameplay on its press conference stage at E3 2019.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. This may very well be the most anticipated remake of all time, and certainly the most anticipated next year.

One of the greatest games of all time is finally getting the treatment it deserves. Join Cloud on his quest to stop the evil Shinra corporation and save the planet. Also try not to cry at that one scene. You know the one.

PlayStation accessories you'll love

Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.

EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon) Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality. HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon) Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter. PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon) PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.