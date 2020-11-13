The Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker has dropped to $69.99 on Amazon. This actually seems to be a price match of an early Black Friday deal over at Macy's. It's an all-new low price for this particular Instant Pot, beating out last year's Black Friday sales by $5. At this price, the 8-quart Duo Nova is actually $30 cheaper than the 6-quart version. In fact, this price is usually what the 6-quart goes on sale for. That's some major value, especially if you have a lot of mouths to feed.

So with this one appliance you get seven tools. You'll get a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Plus, the 8-quart size is a great size for feeding you and your family. It can handle enough food for up to eight people.

The Duo Nova uses a microprocessor that can monitor and adjust for things like pressure, temperature, time, and heat. It cooks food up to 70% faster than normal methods. Use the lid to easily seal in your food and let it cook, but then you can very simply twist and pull to get to the grub when you're ready to eat. There's a sealing ring and a steam release to make things easier.

There are more than 10 safety features built into the Instant Pot with UL certification, which means you can set it and forget it and not worry about it. Go do other stuff. Talk to your family, catch up on a show, or whatever while your food cooks. Plus, everything is super easy to clean up. You just have to wash the removable internal pot, which is also dishwasher safe.

Download the free Instant Pot app on your phone. It comes with more than 1,000 recipes you can use with your new device. It's available on iOS and Android and includes community functions so you can share ideas with other Instant Pot owners.

We expect to see a lot of Instant Pot deals in Black Friday sales across several retailers, so keep your eyes open for more!