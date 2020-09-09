Between checking your email, browsing your social media feeds, using GPS apps, streaming music, watching videos, and texting the group chat, it can be easy to drain even the most modern smartphones under normal use. That's why everyone should have a power bank around. If you don't have a portable battery in your daily carry, it's time to change that fact.
Amazon is offering the three-port Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Slimline Power Bank for only $17.99 today when you clip the coupon on in its product page and then enter code Y3QJGS8T during checkout. This model is currently on sale for $29.99 without those discounts, which is pretty affordable on its own, but saving some extra money is always nice.
🔋⚡️
Aukey 10000mAh Slimline PD Power Bank
This power bank features high-speed charging and enough capacity to power up modern phones twice over. It has two USB-A ports and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port to juice all your gear on the go. Clip the on-page coupon and use the below code.
$17.99
$29.99 $12 off
While some power banks can be bulky, this one isn't. It's slim enough that you can hold it while using it, or even slip it in your pocket while you're walking around. It is capable of simultaneously charging three devices via its single USB-C Power Delivery port and two USB-A ports.
The AiPower adaptive charging technology means your devices will be topped up as fast as it can handle. The USB-C port is capable of 18W PD charging and one of the USB-A ports is Quick Charge 3.0-enabled. Basically, it charges your stuff quickly. Charging with this model is safe too since it has built-in protections against overheating, overcharging, and excessive current. Your purchase includes a two-year warranty for added peace of mind.
With a 10,000mAh capacity, the power bank can fully charge modern phones two to three times before needing to be recharged itself. You can also use it to gain some extra life out of your tablet and headphones. When it comes to recharging the power bank, it does that quickly via USB-C, too.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How are you liking Android 11 so far?
Android 11 has officially started rolling out to users. So let us know — how are you liking/disliking the update so far?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: The future isn't flat
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 demonstrates Samsung's ability to improve upon its own designs at an incredible rate, with a stronger hinge and a much larger cover display that makes for a completely new experience.
Samsung leak reveals everything about the Galaxy S20 FE
The Galaxy S20 FE has been listed online on the Samsung Philippines website ahead of its imminent launch.
These are the best GaN chargers you can buy right now
Gallium nitride is one of the most exciting advances in charger technology in recent years, allowing us to shrink laptop chargers from bricks into slick little skipping stones. These are the best value and the more useful GaN chargers on the market so far.