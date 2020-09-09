Between checking your email, browsing your social media feeds, using GPS apps, streaming music, watching videos, and texting the group chat, it can be easy to drain even the most modern smartphones under normal use. That's why everyone should have a power bank around. If you don't have a portable battery in your daily carry, it's time to change that fact.

Amazon is offering the three-port Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Slimline Power Bank for only $17.99 today when you clip the coupon on in its product page and then enter code Y3QJGS8T during checkout. This model is currently on sale for $29.99 without those discounts, which is pretty affordable on its own, but saving some extra money is always nice.

🔋⚡️ Aukey 10000mAh Slimline PD Power Bank This power bank features high-speed charging and enough capacity to power up modern phones twice over. It has two USB-A ports and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port to juice all your gear on the go. Clip the on-page coupon and use the below code. $17.99 $29.99 $12 off See at Amazon With coupon: Y3QJGS8T

While some power banks can be bulky, this one isn't. It's slim enough that you can hold it while using it, or even slip it in your pocket while you're walking around. It is capable of simultaneously charging three devices via its single USB-C Power Delivery port and two USB-A ports.

The AiPower adaptive charging technology means your devices will be topped up as fast as it can handle. The USB-C port is capable of 18W PD charging and one of the USB-A ports is Quick Charge 3.0-enabled. Basically, it charges your stuff quickly. Charging with this model is safe too since it has built-in protections against overheating, overcharging, and excessive current. Your purchase includes a two-year warranty for added peace of mind.

With a 10,000mAh capacity, the power bank can fully charge modern phones two to three times before needing to be recharged itself. You can also use it to gain some extra life out of your tablet and headphones. When it comes to recharging the power bank, it does that quickly via USB-C, too.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.