What you need to know
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders was first announced at E3 2019.
- This update brings NPCs into the game, as well as new quests and more.
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders has a new trailer, setting the release date for April 7 on all platforms.
- Fallout 76 is also coming to Steam on April 7.
Fallout 76: Wastelanders was unveiled back at E3 2019. Since then, Bethesda has teased some of the new features coming, such as a reputation system. Now, there's a new trailer for Wastelanders, setting the release date for April 7 on all platforms. You can check out the new release date trailer below.
Wastelanders is a free update, adding NPCs back into the world of Fallout alongside new quests, enemies, items and more. The new questline is playable with friends and is available from the moment you start a new character and leave Vault 76. Additionally, if you've been put off by the idea of playing Fallout 76 on PC through the Bethesda Launcher, there's good news. Fallout 76 is coming to Steam on the same day that Wastelanders launches!
If you decide to move from the Bethesdsa launcher to Steam, do note that you can't take any Atoms or your Fallout 1st membership with you. Your in-game items however, can be transferred. There's also bundles of new items that will be available for purchase if you have the standard edition, or for free if you have the Deluxe edition of Fallout 76.
War has changed
Fallout 76
West Virginia is calling
Fallout 76 is a major change for the Fallout franchise. This game lets players see the irradiated lands of West Virginia as they try to rebuild, constructing their own home bases and in a first - playing online with friends.
