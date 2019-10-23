Bethesda has announced a new way to pay and play in Fallout 76 with a membership called Fallout 1st. This subscription service brings the ability to set up a Private World, a private server where the host and seven other friends can play by themselves. Mod support will not be available in the Private Worlds immediately however, Bethesda says to stay tuned on that front and that it is "...something we're excited to add to private worlds in the future."

Additionally, the membership will bring a Scrapbox, where players can store an infinite amount of crafting materials, so there's no more juggling which bits you'd like to store away. Bethesda is also throwing in 1650 Atoms per month, which can be spent on different microtransactions in the online store. Finally, subscribers get a unique Ranger outfit and some exclusive emotes. If you claim these items, you won't lose them if you decide to cancel your membership.

Fallout 1st is available in a monthly membership for $12.99 USD a month, or for $99.99 USD for a year. The links to purchase a membership aren't live at the moment but Bethesda is saying that it will go online later today.

