What you need to know
- Bethesda has announced a new membership subscription for Fallout 76 called Fallout 1st.
- This membership allows you to create a Private World, have infinite storage, get Atoms per month and more.
- The subscription costs $12.99 USD per month, or $99.99 USD for a year.
- Fallout 76 is currently $16 on Amazon.
Bethesda has announced a new way to pay and play in Fallout 76 with a membership called Fallout 1st. This subscription service brings the ability to set up a Private World, a private server where the host and seven other friends can play by themselves. Mod support will not be available in the Private Worlds immediately however, Bethesda says to stay tuned on that front and that it is "...something we're excited to add to private worlds in the future."
Additionally, the membership will bring a Scrapbox, where players can store an infinite amount of crafting materials, so there's no more juggling which bits you'd like to store away. Bethesda is also throwing in 1650 Atoms per month, which can be spent on different microtransactions in the online store. Finally, subscribers get a unique Ranger outfit and some exclusive emotes. If you claim these items, you won't lose them if you decide to cancel your membership.
Fallout 1st is available in a monthly membership for $12.99 USD a month, or for $99.99 USD for a year. The links to purchase a membership aren't live at the moment but Bethesda is saying that it will go online later today.
Related: Fallout 76 gets a Vault Raid and new activities in latest update
War has changed
Fallout 76
West Virginia is calling
Fallout 76 is a major change for the Fallout franchise. This game lets players see the irradiated lands of West Virginia as they try to rebuild, constructing their own home bases and in a first - playing online with friends.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft Edge for Android is getting an updated UI with new features
Microsoft is rolling out a brand new UI experience for its Edge web browser on Android that introduces a new hub menu for quick access to things like history and sharing, as well as rounded corners in more areas of the app.
Huawei’s foldable Mate X will finally go on sale next month for $2,400
Huawei will begin selling the foldable Mate X in its home country next month.
Say hello to Dark Mode on Android Central!
You asked us to turn out the lights, so we made a light switch. Now the only thing that'll be blinding you is our beautiful prose and not the blog itself! We're thrilled to introduce dark mode to the site, and even more excited that it will match the settings on your phone and computer.
These 7 exclusives are reason enough to get a PS4
You just can't mention a PlayStation 4 without talking about its premier exclusive games catalogue, several of which justify the console purchase alone.