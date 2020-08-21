Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley announced today that the Gamescom Opening Night Live event will feature a world premiere sneak peak of season 2 of the hit multiplayer party game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Fall Guys is great and all....but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2! 👑 😮🤯



Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live.



Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2020

The new Fall Guys season will be among a host of new games and content previewed during the two-hour event, which serves as the finale for the Summer Games Fest. The stream kicks off on YouTube at 2 p.m. ET or 11 a.m. PT Aug. 27 and judging by the chat going on now players are hyped to hear more about what Fall Guys developers Mediatonic have planned. If you want to see why everyone's so excited, Fall Guys: Knockout is currently free with a PlayStation Plus membership.