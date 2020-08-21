What you need to know
- Gamescom Opening Night Live will include a preview of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2.
- The two-hour show kicks off at 2 p.m. ET Aug. 27.
- The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley will host the event.
Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley announced today that the Gamescom Opening Night Live event will feature a world premiere sneak peak of season 2 of the hit multiplayer party game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
Fall Guys is great and all....but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2! 👑 😮🤯— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2020
Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live.
Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb
The new Fall Guys season will be among a host of new games and content previewed during the two-hour event, which serves as the finale for the Summer Games Fest. The stream kicks off on YouTube at 2 p.m. ET or 11 a.m. PT Aug. 27 and judging by the chat going on now players are hyped to hear more about what Fall Guys developers Mediatonic have planned. If you want to see why everyone's so excited, Fall Guys: Knockout is currently free with a PlayStation Plus membership.
The physical Gamescom event, which is typically held in Cologne, Germany, was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gamescom Opening Night Live event will be broadcast from Los Angeles.
