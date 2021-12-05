The Fairphone 4 debuted in September with significantly improved hardware over its predecessor while maintaining its sustainability and repairability. As a result, it's no surprise that the device has now received an impressive rating on iFixit's repairability scale.

The device received a perfect 10/10 from iFixit for its modular design, easy access to critical components, and easily accessible spare parts and repair information. The Fairphone 4 has a removable battery, easily replaceable internal parts, and long-term software updates, in keeping with Fairphone's mission to promote sustainability and reduce e-waste.

As iFixit demonstrated, the phone's parts are easily accessible with a Phillips screwdriver and your fingers. Inside, the display is held in place by eight screws, and the battery transfers power via simple contact points rather than shaky cables. Furthermore, the battery is encased in a hard plastic shell to keep it safe when it expands. The shell also allows the battery unit to be easily removed.

And because the internal parts are clearly labeled, it's even easier to repair the phone without constantly referring to any guide. This design makes the handset especially approachable to first time fixers, iFixit noted. You can watch the full teardown in the video below: