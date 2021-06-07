Ah, FaceTime. Just as the name iPad is often used in place of a tablet, FaceTime has become synonymous with video calling someone. That changed a bit in 2020 when people began using Zoom for their daily needs and, it seems, Apple has noticed the shift. Zoom isn't just used for meetings, though; I've used it personally when video calling long-distance family or friends, and certainly an unknowable number of times during the pandemic for just about every event you could think of. One of Zoom's biggest advantages over FaceTime is its ability to use it on every single platform in existence. Basically, if your platform of choice can connect to the Internet, you can use Zoom. But Apple's latest attempt at aping its competition is about as half-hearted as it gets. The big news, of course, is that FaceTime is coming to Android! Queue celebration until you realize just how limited FaceTime on Android — or any other non-Apple platform, for that matter — will be. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Apple wants Android users to have an inferior FaceTime experience. That's because there won't be a native Android app for FaceTime the way there is with Google Duo, Zoom, WebEx, or countless other video chat services. Based on the information we know, you'll need an iOS 15-powered device just to start a FaceTime call, which you'll then be able to create a link to and share out to others. While that will finally include Android users within FaceTime chats — a missing service that's been problematic for years — it ultimately does not open the service up to non-Apple users in the way Apple Music, Apple TV, or several other Apple-branded services now do.

Recently, we delved into the world of users switching from iOS to Android; a phenomenon that appears to be happening at a record pace with little mention of it from Apple itself. For years, Apple has operated under the guise of providing a more secure, private environment for its users by offering a curated app store that it then takes a cut from. The recent Epic vs. Apple trial brought this much to light: "Epic wants us to be Android, but we don't want to be." Karen Dunn, lawyer for Apple It's interesting, then, that Apple has been slowly turning into a services company that has begun allowing more and more users to access its coveted properties without owning its devices. We've seen the veil slowly lifted over the years, from the ability to use Apple Music and Apple TV on non-Apple devices to the ability to finally watch Apple's annual WWDC conference (officially) on non-Apple devices. So why the half-baked effort on FaceTime for Android?