Facebook has been developing its competitor to the popular Clubhouse app that's sweeping the iPhone community. Today's public test "launch" of Hotline is a little something like that, Facebook's experimental NPE division. The web app has many of the fixings of a Clubhouse competitor, but with a little extra flare - or fire - thrown in.

Hotline is a web application that lets users host Q&A sessions with an audience. Similar to how you use Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse, it can be an audio-only session, and unlike those platforms, the host can also choose to live stream the session with video. Another way it differs is that the audience is divided into two sections; those just listening and those asking questions. Questions are typed in for the host to sift through and answer, and questions can be upvoted or downvoted by other audience members. Once a question is chosen, the person asking is put "on stage" and can orally present their question while others can react.