Facebook today is rolling out new updates to Messenger and Instagram (for users who've updated to the new Instagram). The update adds support for new themes, a quick reply bar when sending or receiving media, and new ways to send and receive money from anyone using Facebook Pay.

The payment feature is probably the most significant. Like Apple Pay and iMessage, Facebook has allowed U.S users to send each other money without leaving the app. Messenger payments are probably not coming outside the U.S. because there are easier methods for P2P transfers in international markets, but that doesn't stop Facebook from improving on it.

The company has added the ability to share personal QR codes and payment links. This works similar to PayPal, allowing someone to scan your QR code or click on your link if they want to send you money. It's a nice way to preserve boundaries when sharing money with strangers. For people (especially independent creatives) who often rely on recieving funds from strangers, it could be a godsend.