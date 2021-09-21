What you need to know
- Facebook has announced its latest video device, the Portal Go.
- The new Portal Go features a 12MP camera, a rechargeable battery, and a handle for easy portability.
- Facebook also announced a redesigned Portal+ with a higher resolution tilting display.
- Portal Go and new Portal+ are available for preorder and will ship in October for $199 and $349, respectively.
Facebook has launched a pair of new Portal video-calling devices on Tuesday, designed to take on some of the best smart displays from Google and Amazon. The new devices include the 10-inch Portal Go and the redesigned Portal+.
The new Portal Go could almost be mistaken for the Amazon Echo 8 with its simple design and fabric chassis. However, the Portal Go has a leg up over its Amazon competitor thanks to the rechargeable battery and rear handle, allowing you to take the smart display almost anywhere you want.
The device features a 10-inch HD display with a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera. It also comes with a 4-mic array, 5W speakers, and a 20W woofer to take in your favorite tunes from Spotify, Pandora, and iHeart Radio.
The "long-lasting battery" can be recharged easily thanks to the wireless charging dock while making it easy to take Messenger and Zoom video calls from anywhere in your home. There's also built-in Alexa support for hands-off interactions and it will soon gain WhatsApp multi-device support.
As for the larger Portal+, the newly designed display looks a lot like the Nest Hub Max, at least from the front. It features a large, 14-inch 1440p display that tilts to give you better angles when on a video call. The smart camera is also able to follow you when you walk around the room, although the device won't physically pan like the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen).
The Portal+ also features the same speaker setup as the Portal Go with the addition of 2 passive radiators, and both devices have mic and camera disable buttons as well as integrated camera covers for extra privacy.
Facebook is also positioning these devices as work-from-home displays with a new Calendar app that can synch Google or Outlook calendars, a new Portal for Business management tool, and support for various video calling services with support for Microsoft Teams arriving later this year.
Both the Portal Go and redesigned Portal+ are available now for preorder, and retail for $199 and $349, respectively. Both devices will ship on October 19.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
