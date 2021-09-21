Facebook has launched a pair of new Portal video-calling devices on Tuesday, designed to take on some of the best smart displays from Google and Amazon. The new devices include the 10-inch Portal Go and the redesigned Portal+.

The new Portal Go could almost be mistaken for the Amazon Echo 8 with its simple design and fabric chassis. However, the Portal Go has a leg up over its Amazon competitor thanks to the rechargeable battery and rear handle, allowing you to take the smart display almost anywhere you want.

The device features a 10-inch HD display with a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera. It also comes with a 4-mic array, 5W speakers, and a 20W woofer to take in your favorite tunes from Spotify, Pandora, and iHeart Radio.

The "long-lasting battery" can be recharged easily thanks to the wireless charging dock while making it easy to take Messenger and Zoom video calls from anywhere in your home. There's also built-in Alexa support for hands-off interactions and it will soon gain WhatsApp multi-device support.