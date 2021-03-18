In our uber-connected lives, it is more important than ever to bolster our online accounts with secure passwords. In light of ever more sophisticated hacks, login and password leaks, phishing scams, database breaches, and compromised personal information, securing our accounts through two-factor authentication (2FA) is becoming a necessity as well.

Facebook, and other social apps like it, have long offered users the ability to add an extra layer to their login security by enabling two-factor authentication, either through SMS or through a third party authentication service like Google Authenticator or Authy. Now Facebook is allowing Android and iOS users to go a step beyond those services and use a hardware security key for even greater encryption support, according to a report from Engadget. The company has allowed users to log in to Facebook on the desktop with a physical security key since 2017, but it is only now bringing that option to mobile users.