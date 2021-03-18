What you need to know
- Facebook has said that it now supports physical security encryption keys for two-factor authentication (2FA) on Android and iOS.
- The social network has offered this option for desktop users since back in 2017.
- The new security option can be controlled in the Security and Login section of the Facebook app's settings menu.
In our uber-connected lives, it is more important than ever to bolster our online accounts with secure passwords. In light of ever more sophisticated hacks, login and password leaks, phishing scams, database breaches, and compromised personal information, securing our accounts through two-factor authentication (2FA) is becoming a necessity as well.
Facebook, and other social apps like it, have long offered users the ability to add an extra layer to their login security by enabling two-factor authentication, either through SMS or through a third party authentication service like Google Authenticator or Authy. Now Facebook is allowing Android and iOS users to go a step beyond those services and use a hardware security key for even greater encryption support, according to a report from Engadget. The company has allowed users to log in to Facebook on the desktop with a physical security key since 2017, but it is only now bringing that option to mobile users.
Once a user obtains their secure encryption key, all they need to do is go to the Security and Login section of the app, tap on two-factor authentication, and follow the prompts.
Google's Advanced Protection Program is a similar program that allows customers to purchase its proprietary Titan security keys or use third-party options. Some of the most popular and most reputable third-party encryption keys are made by another company called Yubico. Both are good options, and both will work with Android and iOS devices, though on Android, you can plug in the key to your USB-C drive or use NFC to activate it. When used with one of the best VPN services and one of the most secure Android phones like the Google Pixel 5, you can go a long way towards keeping your accounts, data, and identity safe and secure while online.
