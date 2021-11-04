What you need to know Facebook is getting several new features focused on building communities in groups.

Group admins will not be able to add various customizations to personalize the community experience.

Facebook is also working on implementing subgroups for more specific communities.

Admins will also have access to new monetization options for groups and subgroups.

Facebook is introducing a bevy of new features to enhance the community experience on groups and pages. The latest updates bring added customization features and ways for admins to monetize groups with fundraisers and paid access. Facebook is giving admins the ability to dress up groups with colors, backgrounds, fonts, and emojis to make the group more unique to their interests. This includes a new intro page that admins can implement to welcome new members to the group.

Source: Meta