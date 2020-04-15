What you need to know
- Codemasters has the official Formula 1 license for its yearly games.
- Big focus on the single-player element for 2020.
- Scheduled to launch in July with a special edition celebrating the great Michael Schumacher.
- Franchise coming to Stadia for the first time.
In the real world the 2020 F1 season is yet to turn a wheel, but thankfully the virtual edition is still on track. Codemasters has today announced this year's release, you guessed it, F1 2020, and without showing off too much has given a tasty little teaser of what's in store. And the early signs point to a renewed focus on the offline play.
Two big new additions for this year's release are a split-screen local co-op mode as well as a change to the career mode which sees players able to become the 11th team on the grid and race against all 10 official teams and drivers. You'll take part as a driver and a manager, adding more depth than ever before to the single-player experience.
Seasons can also be run over the full 22-race calendar, now including Zandvoort and Hanoi (two tracks which may not even see real-life races this year), or over a shorter 10 or 16 race option.
F2 returns for a second year, and as traditional there will be new historic cars to drive, alongside a special "Schumacher Edition" of the game that will allow you to drive as the great 7-time World Champion in four of his cars including:
- 1991: Jordan 191
- 1994: Benetton B194
- 1995: Benetton B195
- 2000: Ferrari F1-2000
F1 2020 is set to launch on July 10 on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and for the first time, Google Stadia.
