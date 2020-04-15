In the real world the 2020 F1 season is yet to turn a wheel, but thankfully the virtual edition is still on track. Codemasters has today announced this year's release, you guessed it, F1 2020, and without showing off too much has given a tasty little teaser of what's in store. And the early signs point to a renewed focus on the offline play.

Two big new additions for this year's release are a split-screen local co-op mode as well as a change to the career mode which sees players able to become the 11th team on the grid and race against all 10 official teams and drivers. You'll take part as a driver and a manager, adding more depth than ever before to the single-player experience.

Seasons can also be run over the full 22-race calendar, now including Zandvoort and Hanoi (two tracks which may not even see real-life races this year), or over a shorter 10 or 16 race option.