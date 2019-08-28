Best answer: With the Collector's Edition you get everything in the Super Deluxe Version, like the weapon packs and Season Pass, alongside a Diamond Loot Chest Replic, ten Borderlands 3 character figures, four Vault Key keychains, a cloth map of the galaxy, lithographs for five major characters and even a snap model of Sanctuary 3. Unfortunately, it's sold out and unless you're going to scour a third-party site like eBay, it'll be impossible to get ahold of. For the hardcore, the next best thing will be to grab the Super Deluxe Edition.

What's in the box?

Anything and everything a Borderlands fan could want has been packed into the Borderlands 3 Collector's Edition. It was listed exclusively at GameStop for $250 and is packed with tons of stuff to make that price tag worth it.

Deluxe bonus content pack

Retro Cosmetic Pack

Neon Cosmetic Pack

Gearbox Cosmetic Pack

Toy Box Weapon Pack

XP & loot drop boost mods

Season Pass

Four campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions, and challenges

Butt Stallion weapon skin

Butt Stallion weapon trinket

Butt Stallion grenade mod

Collector's Edition exclusive content

Diamond Loot Chest Replica

10 Borderlands 3 character figurines

Sanctuary 3 snap model

Four Vault Key keychains

Cloth galaxy map

Five Character art lithographs

Basically you get everything that comes with the Super Deluxe Edition plus some exclusive content. There is one strange omission from this massive box, as it appears that the Steelbook in the Super Deluxe Edition isn't actually included in the Collector's Edition. If it is, it's not listed as one of the included items. We don't yet know what the Steelbook will look like but Steelbooks are often sought by collectors as an alternative form of physical media packaging, with different, unique designs compared to the standard box art.

One unfortunate thing

The Collector's Edition was available exclusively at GameStop but, unfortunately, as of this writing it's sold out. It's also unlikely to get restocked.

While you can always go to a third-party website like eBay, be prepared: you'll likely be forced to pay an exhorbitant price for it. It's probably going to be better to simply grab one of the other three editions of Borderlands 3. As we mentioned, the Super Deluxe Edition is the closest you'll get to the Collector's Edition.