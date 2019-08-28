Best answer: With the Collector's Edition you get everything in the Super Deluxe Version, like the weapon packs and Season Pass, alongside a Diamond Loot Chest Replic, ten Borderlands 3 character figures, four Vault Key keychains, a cloth map of the galaxy, lithographs for five major characters and even a snap model of Sanctuary 3. Unfortunately, it's sold out and unless you're going to scour a third-party site like eBay, it'll be impossible to get ahold of. For the hardcore, the next best thing will be to grab the Super Deluxe Edition.
What's in the box?
Anything and everything a Borderlands fan could want has been packed into the Borderlands 3 Collector's Edition. It was listed exclusively at GameStop for $250 and is packed with tons of stuff to make that price tag worth it.
Deluxe bonus content pack
- Retro Cosmetic Pack
- Neon Cosmetic Pack
- Gearbox Cosmetic Pack
- Toy Box Weapon Pack
- XP & loot drop boost mods
Season Pass
- Four campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions, and challenges
- Butt Stallion weapon skin
- Butt Stallion weapon trinket
- Butt Stallion grenade mod
Collector's Edition exclusive content
- Diamond Loot Chest Replica
- 10 Borderlands 3 character figurines
- Sanctuary 3 snap model
- Four Vault Key keychains
- Cloth galaxy map
- Five Character art lithographs
Basically you get everything that comes with the Super Deluxe Edition plus some exclusive content. There is one strange omission from this massive box, as it appears that the Steelbook in the Super Deluxe Edition isn't actually included in the Collector's Edition. If it is, it's not listed as one of the included items. We don't yet know what the Steelbook will look like but Steelbooks are often sought by collectors as an alternative form of physical media packaging, with different, unique designs compared to the standard box art.
One unfortunate thing
The Collector's Edition was available exclusively at GameStop but, unfortunately, as of this writing it's sold out. It's also unlikely to get restocked.
While you can always go to a third-party website like eBay, be prepared: you'll likely be forced to pay an exhorbitant price for it. It's probably going to be better to simply grab one of the other three editions of Borderlands 3. As we mentioned, the Super Deluxe Edition is the closest you'll get to the Collector's Edition.
