Today's State of Play was strictly gameplay-centric, as Sony revealed new gameplay footage and trailers of its upcoming PS5 games.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is getting a PS5 upgrade
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is coming to PlayStation 5, and it's getting a glow-up as well. Crash 4 on PS5 will have native 4K at 60 FPS, enhanced audio, and faster loading times. Players will be able to transfer their PS4 saves, and the game will support the DualSense's adapative triggers.
Returnal gets a cerebral gameplay trailer
Returnal, the PS5's strange roguelite shooter showed off some of its more horror-ish elements in this latest trailer. As it says, everytime protagonist Selene dies, the world changes and she'll have to face new challenges.
Knockout City beta coming in April
Knockout City, the colorful dodgeball game from Velan Studios, is getting a cross-play gameplay beta on April 2-4. Players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Switch can play against PC gamers on Origin and Steam. You can sign up for the beta from the site here.
Sifu, a martial arts game, is revealed
Sifu, a Kung Fu-based third-person beat-em-up, was revealed at the State of Play show. Developed by Sloclap, the team behind Absolver, the game follows a young student for eight years of his life as he seeks revenge for his murdered family. The game is set for release some time in 2021.
Solar Ash gets a gameplay trailer
Solar Ash, the beautiful platformer from Heart Machine, just got a trailer revealing more about the gameplay. The game follows Rei, a Voidrunner who has ventured into a black hole called the Ultravoid to save her homeworld. The gameplay is all about fast and fluid motion. It's set to release later this year for PS4 and PS5.
Story is developing.
Twitter will soon allow you to charge people to see your tweets
Twitter announced two new features at its Virtual Analyst Day, Super Follows and Communities, in its latest effort to increase its revenue.
5G coverage map: Every US city with AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile 5G
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Are you using the S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra?
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note phone to work with the S Pen. Is this a feature you've been using?
Here's some of the best phone mounts you can pick up for the PS5
The PS5 is officially here, and like it's predecessor, players can take advantage of remote play connectivity and play their brand new console from afar. In order to get the best out of that, here's some of the best phone mounts available for the PS5.