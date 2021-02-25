Ps5 Dualsense Bottom HalfSource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

Today's State of Play was strictly gameplay-centric, as Sony revealed new gameplay footage and trailers of its upcoming PS5 games.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is getting a PS5 upgrade

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is coming to PlayStation 5, and it's getting a glow-up as well. Crash 4 on PS5 will have native 4K at 60 FPS, enhanced audio, and faster loading times. Players will be able to transfer their PS4 saves, and the game will support the DualSense's adapative triggers.

Returnal gets a cerebral gameplay trailer

Returnal, the PS5's strange roguelite shooter showed off some of its more horror-ish elements in this latest trailer. As it says, everytime protagonist Selene dies, the world changes and she'll have to face new challenges.

Knockout City beta coming in April

Knockout City, the colorful dodgeball game from Velan Studios, is getting a cross-play gameplay beta on April 2-4. Players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Switch can play against PC gamers on Origin and Steam. You can sign up for the beta from the site here.

Sifu, a martial arts game, is revealed

Sifu, a Kung Fu-based third-person beat-em-up, was revealed at the State of Play show. Developed by Sloclap, the team behind Absolver, the game follows a young student for eight years of his life as he seeks revenge for his murdered family. The game is set for release some time in 2021.

Solar Ash gets a gameplay trailer

Solar Ash, the beautiful platformer from Heart Machine, just got a trailer revealing more about the gameplay. The game follows Rei, a Voidrunner who has ventured into a black hole called the Ultravoid to save her homeworld. The gameplay is all about fast and fluid motion. It's set to release later this year for PS4 and PS5.

