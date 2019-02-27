Samsung really knows how to blow away the smartphone market, and that's exactly what the company did with the new Galaxy S10 lineup. Not only do we now have an edge-to-edge display with a cutout for the front camera, but there are some extra goodies packed into these devices. Namely, the introduction of Wireless PowerShare makes it possible to wirelessly charge other devices, including some of Samsung's accessories. Here's a breakdown of which Samsung accessories can be wirelessly charged with the Galaxy S10.
Truly Wireless
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Samsung announced its new wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds. These include wireless charging within the case and can be topped off just by setting the case on the back of the Galaxy S10. This is perfect if you need to top off your headphones before hitting the gym, or just throughout the day.
Stay Active
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
One of the most annoying things about smartwatches is that they end up running out of battery when you need them the most. With the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, those worries can be put to rest as the battery is rated for 45 hours, and can be topped off with your Galaxy S10. Doing so will help ensure that you can keep track of your workouts at the gym before heading home.
Bells and Whistles
Samsung Galaxy Watch
The Galaxy Watch is a great option for those who want the functions of a smartwatch, with the looks of something more traditional. Being able to keep on top of your messages, phone calls, and more from your wrist is amazing, and keeping the Galaxy Watch charged with your new S10 makes life even better.
More Rugged
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
The Gear S3 Frontier offers a more rugged look in a smartwatch, compared to other options on the market. The rotating bezel makes interacting with your smartwatch even easier, and now you can use the brand new Galaxy S10 series to keep it charged throughout the day.
Classic Look
Samsung Gear S3 Classic
Released alongside the Gear S3 Frontier, the Gear S3 Classic gives you a more traditional look with all of the benefits of a smartwatch. Samsung also included the rotating bezel, so that you don't have to try and scroll through the menus with your fingers. Plus, the smartwatch features built-in GPS along with a long-lasting battery, but if the battery starts to get low, you can count on the Galaxy S10 to keep you going.
Sporty and Active
Samsung Gear Sport
It's obvious from both the name and the design that the Samsung Gear Sport was designed for those with an active lifestyle. When paired with your Samsung smartphone, there is a training guide that can help you get the workouts that you need. And now with the Galaxy S10, you can make sure it has enough juice to last through your run or gym session.
For the time being, these are the only Samsung accessories that can take advantage of Wireless PowerShare with the Galaxy S10. We expect that future accessories launched will probably include wireless charging, so this list will likely grow over the next few years, or as long as Wireless PowerShare is continued to be supported. Right now, if you want the latest accessories to pair with your Galaxy S10, you'll want to pick up the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch Active.
