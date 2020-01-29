This year began with a slew of high-profile game delays, most notably Cyberpunk 2077 and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Since those are only a couple of titles to have been delayed in the past few months, with many more delayed just before the new year began, we've compiled a list of every game that's been delayed into 2020 and beyond. Some of these games have been delayed indefinitely while others have release windows or a final release date.
We'll continually update this list as more games are delayed.
- Marvel's Avengers
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DOOM Eternal
- Dying Light 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered
- Gods & Monsters
- Iron Man VR
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Skull & Bones
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Games delayed in 2020
Marvel's Avengers
Marvel's Avengers was supposed to come out on May 15, but Square Enix delayed it by several months. This delay was attributed to ensuring that developer Crystal Dynamics would deliver the "ultimate Avengers gaming experience." This extra time will be spent fine-tuning and polishing the game.
Release date: September 4, 2020
Marvel's Avengers
After a catastrophic event seemingly kills an iconic hero and forces the Avengers to disband, the world turns elsewhere for its safety, losing hope in superheroes. However, when a new threat appears, the Avengers must reassemble to save everyone.
Cyberpunk 2077
This didn't come as a huge surprise, but it was disappointing. CD Projekt RED delayed Cyberpunk 2077 from its initial release date on April 16, 2020. Now it's set to launch shortly after Avengers in September. In the announcement regarding its delay, CD Projekt RED simply said that though the game is "complete and playable," there is still a lot of work to be done.
Release date: September 17, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077
What is sure to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game ever, Cyberpunk 2077 takes us to the sprawling world of Night City held under tight reigns by various corporations. It has Keanu Reeves in it. Need I say more? I don't think so.
Doom Eternal
Just a month before it was set to initially release in Nov. 2019, Bethesda bumped back the release date of Doom Eternal into 2020. Developer id Software wants Doom Eternal to live up to its standard of polish. Now it shares a release date with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game that couldn't be more different if it tried.
Release date: March 20, 2020
Doom Eternal
Become the Doom Slayer once more and battle the forces of Hell in Doom Eternal, a direct sequel to Doom (2016). With the earth now overrun by demons, it's up to you to rip and tear your way through it all to save humanity. Be prepared for lots of blood and guts.
Dying Light 2
Dying Light 2 can't seem to catch a break. It was supposed to hit consoles and PC sometime in Spring 2020, but Techland has since delayed it indefinitely, with no word on a new release date. All we can do is stay tuned for more details in the coming months. Let's just hope it doesn't land in development hell.
Release date: TBD (Delayed indefinitely)
Dying Light
After creating the Dead Island series, developer Techland moved onto Dying Light, and it became exactly the type of zombie apocalypse game it was hoping for. Dying Light 2 aims to continue the trend whenever it eventually releases.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Another unsurprising delay; the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake won't make its planned launch of March 3, 2020. Luckily, Square Enix only delayed it by about a month, so we won't be waiting too long to get our hands on the highly anticipated remake. We've waited this long already, anyways.
Release date: April 10, 2020
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Cloud is back and looking better than ever in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Because this is such a large game, Square Enix opted to split it up into different parts, with only the first one dropping this March. At least it gives us something to look forward to.
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered
Only a few short months ago Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered was set to release on Jan. 23. As you can see, that didn't happen. Square Enix instead bumped the release date back to Summer 2020, but a specific date is currently unknown.
Release date: Summer 2020
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered
It's being overshadowed by Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is getting its own remaster very soon. Believe it or not, the original spin-off only released on the Nintendo GameCube when it first launched in 2004.
Gods & Monsters
The developers behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey have been hard at work on Gods & Monsters, but the game still needs a bit more time to cook before it's ready. Ubisoft went and delayed several games to its 2020-2021 fiscal year, and Gods & Monsters happened to be one of them.
Release date: Between April 2020 and March 2021
Gods & Monsters
A forgotten hero embarks on a quest to save the Greek gods and defeat Typhon, one of the deadliest monsters in Greek mythology. Forget realistic graphics and hop into the colorful, stylized world of the Isle of the Blessed.
Iron Man VR
Sony had planned to release Iron Man VR at the end of February, but it has since been pushed to May 15, 2020, coincidentally the same day that Marvel's Avengers was originally supposed to release. We won't have to wait too long until we can suit up in the iconic outfit.
Release date: May 15, 2020
Iron Man VR
Suit up as Tony Stark in his iconic Iron Man suit and live out your superhero dreams in virtual reality. This is about as close as you or I will ever get to the real thing, so we should appreciate what we can get.
The Last of Us Part II
I genuinely felt bad for this delay because Naughty Dog set up a whole event to unveil The Last of Us Part II's release date, making a huge deal that was is coming out in February.... only for it to be delayed a couple of months later. The Last of Us Part II is now expected at the end of May.
Release date: May 29, 2020
The Last of Us Part II
It'll be hard to top the masterpiece that was The Last of Us, but Naughty Dog is willing to try. This time around we're playing as Ellie as she's consumed by revenge and vows to kill those who have wronged her. She's not alone, though, and Joel always has her back.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Microsoft quietly delayed Ori and the Will of the Wisps by about a month. It was intended to launch in February, but a new trailer indicated that it will now launch in March instead. It's unclear what caused this delay as the company hasn't made any statements.
Release date: March 11, 2020
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Get your tissues ready because if Ori and the Bling Forest was any indication, the sequel will be just as sad. Ori and the Will of the Wisps looks to be another impeccable platformer with a lot of heart and gorgeous visuals.
Rainbow Six Quarantine
We don't know a lot about Rainbow Six Quarantine, and we may not learn more for a bit now. It was supposed to release before the end of Ubisoft's fiscal year — April 2020 — but it has since been pushed to an undetermined date during the next fiscal year.
Release date: Between April 2020 and March 2021
Rainbow Six Quarantine
Team up and take on a mutating alien virus in Rainbow Six Quarantine. It's an entire game inspired by Rainbow Six Siege's Outbreak event in Operation Chimera. The developer ensures that the enemies this virus creates are more lethal than ever.
Skull & Bones
This isn't the first delay that Skull & Bones has suffered, and it probably won't be the last. It was expected to release in Q3/Q4 of 2018 before being pushed into 2019. We can see how that panned out as it's 2020 and it has still yet to release. Ubisoft plans to launch it sometime after March 2020.
Release date: Sometime after March 2020
Skull & Bones
Were you ever playing Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and thought it would be awesome to have a full game based on piracy and naval combat? Well soon (possibly, maybe soon-ish) you can in Skull & Bones.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Fans have eagerly awaited over a decade for this sequel to the cult classic. It was initially scheduled to hit store shelves in March 2020 but was delayed until sometime later in the year at an unspecified date.
Release date: Late 2020
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural creatures have secretly shaped all of human history in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. As a thinblood vampire, your character is weaker than most, but you can work your way up the ladder.
Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: Legion was set to take us to a post-Brexit London on March 6, 2020, but it was also delayed to Ubisoft's fiscal 2020-2021 year. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot attributed the delays to give the teams "more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented."
Release date: Between April 2020 and March 2021
Watch Dogs: Legion
DedSec has made its way across the pond to a post-Brexit London ruled by a surveillance state. Players will be able to control any NPC they come to meet. But be careful, because once they die, they're dead for good.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The EU will follow the UK's example in not banning Huawei
The EU will not block Huawei equipment from member states' 5G networks. Instead, it has opted for a limited approach aimed at threat mitigation, urging member states to not rely on high-risk suppliers.
Are Android phones 'safe' from viruses & for banking?
No online device is really safe, but your Android phone gets pretty darn close.
Is it better to buy new or used smartphones?
When buying a phone, there's a big decision you need to make — whether to get a new phone or something that's used. Our AC forum members recently shared their thoughts on this topic, and this is what they had to say.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.