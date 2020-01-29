Marvel's Avengers was supposed to come out on May 15, but Square Enix delayed it by several months. This delay was attributed to ensuring that developer Crystal Dynamics would deliver the "ultimate Avengers gaming experience." This extra time will be spent fine-tuning and polishing the game. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before Release date: September 4, 2020

Marvel's Avengers After a catastrophic event seemingly kills an iconic hero and forces the Avengers to disband, the world turns elsewhere for its safety, losing hope in superheroes. However, when a new threat appears, the Avengers must reassemble to save everyone. $50 at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077

This didn't come as a huge surprise, but it was disappointing. CD Projekt RED delayed Cyberpunk 2077 from its initial release date on April 16, 2020. Now it's set to launch shortly after Avengers in September. In the announcement regarding its delay, CD Projekt RED simply said that though the game is "complete and playable," there is still a lot of work to be done. Release date: September 17, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 What is sure to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game ever, Cyberpunk 2077 takes us to the sprawling world of Night City held under tight reigns by various corporations. It has Keanu Reeves in it. Need I say more? I don't think so. $50 at Amazon

Doom Eternal

Just a month before it was set to initially release in Nov. 2019, Bethesda bumped back the release date of Doom Eternal into 2020. Developer id Software wants Doom Eternal to live up to its standard of polish. Now it shares a release date with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game that couldn't be more different if it tried. Release date: March 20, 2020

Doom Eternal Become the Doom Slayer once more and battle the forces of Hell in Doom Eternal, a direct sequel to Doom (2016). With the earth now overrun by demons, it's up to you to rip and tear your way through it all to save humanity. Be prepared for lots of blood and guts. $60 at Amazon

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 can't seem to catch a break. It was supposed to hit consoles and PC sometime in Spring 2020, but Techland has since delayed it indefinitely, with no word on a new release date. All we can do is stay tuned for more details in the coming months. Let's just hope it doesn't land in development hell. Release date: TBD (Delayed indefinitely)

Dying Light After creating the Dead Island series, developer Techland moved onto Dying Light, and it became exactly the type of zombie apocalypse game it was hoping for. Dying Light 2 aims to continue the trend whenever it eventually releases. $60 at Amazon

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Another unsurprising delay; the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake won't make its planned launch of March 3, 2020. Luckily, Square Enix only delayed it by about a month, so we won't be waiting too long to get our hands on the highly anticipated remake. We've waited this long already, anyways. Release date: April 10, 2020

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Cloud is back and looking better than ever in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Because this is such a large game, Square Enix opted to split it up into different parts, with only the first one dropping this March. At least it gives us something to look forward to. $60 at Amazon

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered

Only a few short months ago Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered was set to release on Jan. 23. As you can see, that didn't happen. Square Enix instead bumped the release date back to Summer 2020, but a specific date is currently unknown. Release date: Summer 2020

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered It's being overshadowed by Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is getting its own remaster very soon. Believe it or not, the original spin-off only released on the Nintendo GameCube when it first launched in 2004. See at Square Enix

Gods & Monsters

The developers behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey have been hard at work on Gods & Monsters, but the game still needs a bit more time to cook before it's ready. Ubisoft went and delayed several games to its 2020-2021 fiscal year, and Gods & Monsters happened to be one of them. Release date: Between April 2020 and March 2021

Gods & Monsters A forgotten hero embarks on a quest to save the Greek gods and defeat Typhon, one of the deadliest monsters in Greek mythology. Forget realistic graphics and hop into the colorful, stylized world of the Isle of the Blessed. $60 at Amazon

Iron Man VR

Sony had planned to release Iron Man VR at the end of February, but it has since been pushed to May 15, 2020, coincidentally the same day that Marvel's Avengers was originally supposed to release. We won't have to wait too long until we can suit up in the iconic outfit. Release date: May 15, 2020

Iron Man VR Suit up as Tony Stark in his iconic Iron Man suit and live out your superhero dreams in virtual reality. This is about as close as you or I will ever get to the real thing, so we should appreciate what we can get. $40 at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II

I genuinely felt bad for this delay because Naughty Dog set up a whole event to unveil The Last of Us Part II's release date, making a huge deal that was is coming out in February.... only for it to be delayed a couple of months later. The Last of Us Part II is now expected at the end of May. Release date: May 29, 2020

The Last of Us Part II It'll be hard to top the masterpiece that was The Last of Us, but Naughty Dog is willing to try. This time around we're playing as Ellie as she's consumed by revenge and vows to kill those who have wronged her. She's not alone, though, and Joel always has her back. $60 at Amazon

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Microsoft quietly delayed Ori and the Will of the Wisps by about a month. It was intended to launch in February, but a new trailer indicated that it will now launch in March instead. It's unclear what caused this delay as the company hasn't made any statements. Release date: March 11, 2020

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Get your tissues ready because if Ori and the Bling Forest was any indication, the sequel will be just as sad. Ori and the Will of the Wisps looks to be another impeccable platformer with a lot of heart and gorgeous visuals. $30 at Microsoft

Rainbow Six Quarantine

We don't know a lot about Rainbow Six Quarantine, and we may not learn more for a bit now. It was supposed to release before the end of Ubisoft's fiscal year — April 2020 — but it has since been pushed to an undetermined date during the next fiscal year. Release date: Between April 2020 and March 2021

Rainbow Six Quarantine Team up and take on a mutating alien virus in Rainbow Six Quarantine. It's an entire game inspired by Rainbow Six Siege's Outbreak event in Operation Chimera. The developer ensures that the enemies this virus creates are more lethal than ever. See at Ubisoft

Skull & Bones

This isn't the first delay that Skull & Bones has suffered, and it probably won't be the last. It was expected to release in Q3/Q4 of 2018 before being pushed into 2019. We can see how that panned out as it's 2020 and it has still yet to release. Ubisoft plans to launch it sometime after March 2020. Release date: Sometime after March 2020

Skull & Bones Were you ever playing Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and thought it would be awesome to have a full game based on piracy and naval combat? Well soon (possibly, maybe soon-ish) you can in Skull & Bones. See at Ubisoft

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Fans have eagerly awaited over a decade for this sequel to the cult classic. It was initially scheduled to hit store shelves in March 2020 but was delayed until sometime later in the year at an unspecified date. Release date: Late 2020

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural creatures have secretly shaped all of human history in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. As a thinblood vampire, your character is weaker than most, but you can work your way up the ladder. $60 at Amazon

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion was set to take us to a post-Brexit London on March 6, 2020, but it was also delayed to Ubisoft's fiscal 2020-2021 year. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot attributed the delays to give the teams "more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented." Release date: Between April 2020 and March 2021