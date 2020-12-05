After a 12-month absence, one of boxing's most highly regarded fighters heads back into the ring tonight to defend unified Welterweight title - read on for your full guide to watching a Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia live stream.
Spence Jr is still counting his lucky stars after surviving an horrific high-speed car crash in Dallas last October which saw him flip his Ferrari, yet somehow escape with just minor facial injuries after being thrown through the windscreen.
That accident coupled with complications surrounding the pandemic has meant one of the sport's brightest talents has been out of action for a year, but The Truth is back at last and looking to add to his unblemished record of 26-0, with 21 of those wins by knockout.
While he could be forgiven for easing his way into things, Spence Jr is set to face a tough opponent looking to restore his reputation amongst boxing's elite.
Two-weight champ Garcia dominated at light-welterweight, before moving up to welterweight after claiming the title.
He soon claimed the WBC title after beating Robert Guerrero, however a split-decision saw him suffer his first defeat Keith Thurman, which was followed by a loss to Shawn Porter in a bid to reclaim his title.
Two wins since have got Garcia's career back on track, but another defeat here could consign the Philadelphian to the fringes of irrelevance in the division
Read on to find out how to watch the Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia fight, no matter where you are in the world.
Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia - where and when
This much-anticipated fight is set to take place at the at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Ring walks for the main event are expected around midnight ET / 9pm PT (4am GMT/4pm AEDT)
Watch Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive fight further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Dubois vs Joyce, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia online in the US
Spence Jr's return to the ring will be shown tonight live on Fox Sports PPV+ . The bout will set you back $74.95 on a pay-per-view charge allowing you to watch it online or on TV where available.
How to stream Spence Jr vs Garcia live in the UK for free
The great news for British boxing fans looking to watch this big clash in Texas is that its available for free tonight via terrestrial channel ITV4.
This means you'll also be able to get a free live stream of the action by using the channel's ITV Hub platform - though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license. ITV4's coverage is set to begin with the undercard at 1am GMT on Sunday, November 6.
Live stream Spence Jr vs Garcia in Canada
If you're in Canada, all the action from this hotly-anticipated title fight and its undercard will be available via pay-per-view through Fox Sports and Sports Net.
The fight is set to be offered by most major cable providers, including Rogers, and will set you back $74.99.
Live stream Spence Jr vs Garcia in Australia
The news isn't good for fight fans Down Under. While Fox Australia have been reported to be negotiating for broadcast rights to this clash, as of yet there remains no confirmed broadcaster for this title fight in the region.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.