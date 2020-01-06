What you need to know
- The Epson EF-100 sports 2,000-lumen brightness, 100% RGB color accuracy, and a 150-inch projected image.
- It's powered by Android TV and is compatible with all 5,000+ apps, including all your favorite streaming services.
- It comes in White/Silver or Black/Copper and is available now for $999.
While CES is full of giant TVs that look stunning in your living room, sometimes you don't want to be confined to the living room just to enjoy your favorite TV shows or movies. While we're at it, why confine yourself to a single wall in a single room? Unveiled at CES 2020, the Epson EF-100 aims to provide the best of Android TV on a portable device that can project up to a 150-inch image anywhere inside or outside of your home. With 2,000 lumens of brightness, the projected image from the EF-100 can be easily seen any time of the day or night and on any wall or ceiling.
Since it's powered by Android TV, you can expect all your favorite apps (more than 5,000) to work exactly as you expect them. Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, HBO, Netflix, YouTube, and plenty more can be found in the Google Play Store right on the Epson EF-100 projector, and launching apps is as easy as scrolling through the user-friendly home screen. Watching the next season of The Mandalorian or The Witcher on your ceiling is finally possible, and it's distortion-free too, thanks to Auto Picture Skew Correction.
Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America
When you think about the incredible production behind TV shows and movies, you can bet it's not meant to be seen on a 6-inch mobile device.
Epson promises an ultra-clear, ultra-bright picture thanks to its 3-Chip 3LCD technology inside, paired with a multi-array laser and 9-element lens structure that keeps the entire picture free from distortion, and provides 100% RGB color accuracy. The built-in audio system provides a great way to watch movies in any room without having to hook up to a dedicated sound system, or you could always hook headphones up to the 3.5mm audio jack for a more private experience.
The Epson EF-100 launches at a $999 MSRP in a choice of two colors: white and silver (EF-100W), or black and copper (EF-100B). It'll be available sometime this month (January 2020) at Amazon, Epson's website, and other select retailers.
Android TV on the go
Epson EF-100
Watch on any wall or ceiling
Tired of being confined to your living room when you want to watch your favorite TV shows or movies? The Epson EF-100 is the powerful, portable Android TV-powered projector you need to get the job done.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Recent leak says all Samsung Galaxy S20 models will have 120Hz display
According to notable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung will include the 120Hz display on all three models of the Galaxy S20 when it launches next month at the Unpacked event.
HTC revenue has fallen a staggering 87% since 2017
HTC's revenue has been falling steadily since 2011, and 2019 was no exception with the company earning only $333 million. That's a huge 87% drop from the over $2 billion it earned in 2017.
Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?
Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S20 (or S11) on February 11. If you already have a Galaxy S10, do you plan on upgrading?
Expand your streaming capabilities with the best Android TV boxes
Android TV options are much more vast than previously, but it can be tough to sift through the bad ones to find the good options. We have found some of the best options on the market, including those just recently released.