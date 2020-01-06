While CES is full of giant TVs that look stunning in your living room, sometimes you don't want to be confined to the living room just to enjoy your favorite TV shows or movies. While we're at it, why confine yourself to a single wall in a single room? Unveiled at CES 2020, the Epson EF-100 aims to provide the best of Android TV on a portable device that can project up to a 150-inch image anywhere inside or outside of your home. With 2,000 lumens of brightness, the projected image from the EF-100 can be easily seen any time of the day or night and on any wall or ceiling.

Since it's powered by Android TV, you can expect all your favorite apps (more than 5,000) to work exactly as you expect them. Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, HBO, Netflix, YouTube, and plenty more can be found in the Google Play Store right on the Epson EF-100 projector, and launching apps is as easy as scrolling through the user-friendly home screen. Watching the next season of The Mandalorian or The Witcher on your ceiling is finally possible, and it's distortion-free too, thanks to Auto Picture Skew Correction.