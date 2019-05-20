The folks at Coolpad have dropped off three shiny new Legacy devices at our door, and we're giving them away! Between now and Wednesday, May 22, you can enter our contest in a number of ways using the handy-dandy widget below.
Besides pointing you to Coolpad social channels, there's also their newer brand, Dyno. This is the umbrella for their tech for kids, namely the smartwatch Russell loves.
If you're unfamiliar, the Coolpad Legacy is bringing an awful lot to the table for only $29.99 at Metro PCS (with port in and rate plan over $50). It's got a 6.36-inch FHD+ display, 4,000 mAh battery supporting Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 over USB-C, and runs Android 9 Pie.
Entry details and conditions are below. Good luck!
Coolpad Legacy
The Coolpad Legacy includes all the basics running on top of Android 9 Pie. A big screen and big battery are rounded out with a dual camera and fingerprint sensor.
The Giveaway
Enter using the widget below. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Phone service is not included with the prize. US entries only, please.
Enter to win a free Coolpad Legacy now!
