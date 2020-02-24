Whether you're illustrating logos as a graphic designer or sifting through charts as a data analyst, nothing boosts your productivity like a second monitor. However, if you need to get work done while on the go, whether at a coffee shop or on a plane, you'd be crazy to haul an entire monitor with you. That's why Mobile Pixels has designed this portable dual monitor, which you can get for just $179.35 by using coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout.
The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro is a portable dual-screen laptop accessory that allows you to work with two monitors anywhere and everywhere. With a second 1080p display, you'll have more screen real estate for video editing timelines, illustrations, data analysis, and more.
Simply attach the DUEX Pro to the back of your laptop and swing the hinge out to double your screen space. The hinge rotates up to 270°, so you can extend or contract your second screen depending on how much workspace you have. You can also swing the DUEX Pro 180° away from you, which is perfect for 1-on-1 presentations or conferences.
Some jobs require multiple monitors, and with the DUEX Pro, you'll always have a second screen on you no matter where you go. Normally $249, you can get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro for just $179.35 with code SAVEDUEXPRO today.
Prices subject to change
Everything you need to know about the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
Huawei is getting ready to enter 2020 with a splash thanks to its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. Here's everything we know about the phones' specs, design, release, and more.
Why aren't you getting the Galaxy S20?
The Galaxy S20 is an impressive phone, but it's also not for everyone. Recently, a lot of our AC forum members got to talking about why they won't be upgrading to it.
The HyperX Cloud Flight S is an amazing wireless headset with a boring mic
HyperX has made a range of good headsets, and now the company is introducing the Cloud Flight S to the lineup. After having the chance to test it out, it's easily my new favorite.
Even though the Pixel 2 is old, you'll want to protect it with these cases
Whether you love the Pixel 2's design or are simply looking for drop protection for your new phone, there's a case that's perfect for you.