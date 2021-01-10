Source: StackCommerce
So, you want a speaker that is small enough to take anywhere, but you don't want pocket-size sound. Enter the Motorola Sonic Sub 530 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which has enhanced bass and subwoofers for rich audio on the go. Right now, it's 16% off MSRP at just $49.95.
Measuring just 5.5 inches long and 3 inches tall, the Sonic Sub 530 is small enough to fit in any bag. Likewise, it's the ideal size for tiny apartments and cramped bedrooms.
Despite the tiny dimensions, this 5W speaker delivers dynamic stereo sound, with deep basslines and crisp trebles. It connects to your devices in seconds via Bluetooth, with support for Siri, Google, and Alexa.
With nine hours of battery life, you can listen to your entire playlist several times over. In addition, the minimalist design is actually certified waterproof with an IPX5 rating — perfect for outdoor listening.
Order today for just $49.95 to get the speaker, which is normally priced at $59.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Motorola's phone strategy is nonsensical but it'll still come out a winner
Motorola showed us its 2021 line up and you should still buy the 2020 Moto G power if you want the best Motorola phone.
AMD is about to upend the Chromebook market just like it did for PCs
It's the right size, has user-expandable storage, and a fast-but-cheap Ryzen 3 chip inside. There is a lot to love about the Acer Chromebook Spin 514.
Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro headset review: Perfect for PC, less so for PS5
As amazing as the Astro A40 headset is, it's probably best to wait until the company makes one designed for PS5. As it stands, you'll need an adapter to get the most out of this.
Keep your Moto E trucking along with the best cases
It can be tough trying to find the right case for your brand new smartphone. This is especially true if there are a lot of options to choose from. Luckily, we did the hard work already and found the best options for your Moto E (2020).