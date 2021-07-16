Watch every ball of this 1st T20 international with our England vs Pakistan live stream guide below.

With several players forced to miss out on their ODI triumph earlier this week due to a Covid-19 outbreak, it's a more familiar looking England side that is set to face Pakistan in this intriguing first installment of a tri-match series between the two sides.

Nine players that were forced to self-isolate during the one-day series have been named for this opening T20 encounter, with Eoin Morgan set to captain a squad that includes Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy.

Ben Stokes is rested, but Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson are both involved after the pair both gave a good showing in the ODI series.

Pakistan will be desperate to give a better account of themselves after an abysmal performance last week.

Skipper Babar Azam was a rare bright spark for the tourists, with the Karachi Kings star hitting a superb 158 on Tuesday that was ultimately in vain. His side will once again be looking to him for inspiration here, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also likely to be Pakistans other main source of runs.

Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs Pakistan 1st T20 international cricket online from anywhere.

England vs Pakistan - 1st T20 international cricket: Where and when?

This first match of three-game T20 international series takes place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, July 16th. It's a floodlit game, with the first ball is set to be played at 6.30pm BST local time, making it a 11pm IST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 3.30am AEST (Sat), 5.30am NZST(Sat) start elsewhere.

How to watch England vs Pakistan - 1st T20 international cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 1st T20 international further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Pakistan, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

