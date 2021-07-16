With several players forced to miss out on their ODI triumph earlier this week due to a Covid-19 outbreak, it's a more familiar looking England side that is set to face Pakistan in this intriguing first installment of a tri-match series between the two sides.
Watch every ball of this 1st T20 international with our England vs Pakistan live stream guide below.
Nine players that were forced to self-isolate during the one-day series have been named for this opening T20 encounter, with Eoin Morgan set to captain a squad that includes Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy.
Ben Stokes is rested, but Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson are both involved after the pair both gave a good showing in the ODI series.
Pakistan will be desperate to give a better account of themselves after an abysmal performance last week.
Skipper Babar Azam was a rare bright spark for the tourists, with the Karachi Kings star hitting a superb 158 on Tuesday that was ultimately in vain. His side will once again be looking to him for inspiration here, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also likely to be Pakistans other main source of runs.
Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs Pakistan 1st T20 international cricket online from anywhere.
England vs Pakistan - 1st T20 international cricket: Where and when?
This first match of three-game T20 international series takes place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, July 16th. It's a floodlit game, with the first ball is set to be played at 6.30pm BST local time, making it a 11pm IST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 3.30am AEST (Sat), 5.30am NZST(Sat) start elsewhere.
How to watch England vs Pakistan - 1st T20 international cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 1st T20 international further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Pakistan, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch England vs Pakistan live in the UK
Sky Sports have exclusive live rights to this 1st T20 international in the UK.
Build-up coverage is set to begin at 6pm BST on Sky Sports Cricket with the game itself set to start half an hour later. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch this 1st T20 international online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV.
A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the new 2021/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Live stream the 1st T20 international live in Pakistan for FREE
State owned broadcaster PTV Sports will be showing this match live, which means cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch for free - simply head to the PTV Sports website.
The first ball is set to be played after 10.30pm PKT.
How to watch the 1st T20 international live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of England vs Pakistan for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
How to watch the 1st T20 international series live in India
Sony Ten Cricket has exclusive broadcast rights to this series in India, with coverage set to begin at 11pm IST on Friday night.
If you're a subscriber to the service, you can live stream all the cricket action from England on-the-go via the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app.
Can I watch England vs Pakistan online in the US and Canada?
Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the US and Canada, and they've come up trumps once again with the dedicated cricket streaming service showing all three matches from this series live.
The service is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, with subscribers able to use their cable provider's login and password on willow.tv to stream England vs New Zealand Test cricket right from their computer.
Willow costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via over-the-top streaming services such as Sling and Fubo, while the service also has apps for Android and iOS if you prefer to watch matches on the go.
Play is set to start at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT.
How to watch the 1st T20 international live in New Zealand
Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch all the action live via premium streaming service Spark Sport.
A subscription to Spark currently costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty more Black Caps action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a 1-month free trial before you buy.
Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Dedicated cricket watchers will likely need a wake up call for this one as play is set to start at 5.30am NZST on Saturday morning.
