Ireland kicked off their campaign in this new tournament in impressive style last weekend, flattening Wales 32-9 in Dublin.

Saturday's Group A showdown will see the winner take pole position in the battle for a place in the showpiece event on finals weekend.

Eddie Jones' men welcome the Boys In Green to Twickenham on Saturday, hoping to continue their good run of three wins against the visitors - read on for full details on how to get an England vs Ireland live stream, and watch this Autumn Nations rugby match online, no matter where you are in the world.

England meanwhile, also started the tournament with a strong win, brushing past Georgia with a professional 40-0 rout.

Having beaten the Irish by at least 12 points in their past three meetings, England will be hoping for more of the same, but the visitors will be keen to show they've toughened up since those defeats.

Flankers Sam Underhill and Tom Curry return for the hosts, alongside props Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola.

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw are both out injured for the Irish, with fly-half Ross Byrne and centre Bundee Aki set to start.

England vs Ireland: Where and when?

This Autumn Nations Cup clash takes place behind closed doors at Twickenham on Saturday November 21.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm GMT/IST local time so that's an 10pm ET, 7am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 2am AEDT Saturday morning kick off folk tuning in from Australia).

Watch the Autumn Nations Cup online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, Irish, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this 2020 Autumn Nations Cup clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Ireland, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

