Having been installed as the pre-tournament favorites to retain their title, Eddie Jones' side are now playing for pride as they look to lock horns with a coronavirus-ravaged French side. Read on for your full guide to getting an England vs France live stream, and watch Six Nations rugby online from anywhere.

Having suffered a 40-24 humbling at the hands of Wales at the Millennium Stadium last time out, Jones has shuffled the pack slightly for this match, with Bristol Bears' full-back Max Malins getting his first England start in place of Elliott Daly while Luke Cowan-Dickie gets the nod at hooker alongside Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler.

Having had their third Six Nations fixture at home to Scotland postponed thanks to a Covid-19 outbreak among their ranks, France's early tournament momentum has been somewhat scuppered.

As well as having to contend with a long lay for his players, coach Fabien Galthié has also had to work with a limited squad, with 12 players having contracted the virus.

Jean-Baptise Gros, Camille Chat, and Romain Ntamack are nevertheless available for selection, while Virimi Vakatawa has recovered from injury in time for a start at Twickenham.

Read on for full details on how to get a 2021 Six Nations England vs France live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

England vs France: Where and when?

This Six Nations clash takes place behind closed doors at Twickenham in London on Saturday, March 13.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4.45pm GMT local time so that's an 11.45am ET, 8.45am PT, start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.45am AEDT Sunday morning kick-off folk tuning in from Australia).

Watch the Six Nations online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this 2021 Six Nations clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs France but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN will come in handy. Using one allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's in the country where the content is available, letting you watch as if you were there.

