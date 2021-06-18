England and Scotland have not met in a competitive tournament fixture since Euro 96 but the old rivalry will be rekindled at Wembley today in this must-watch Euro 2020 match. Don't miss a moment of the action with our England vs Scotland live stream guide.

Scotland will be hoping to use their desire to defeat England above all other rivals in order to bounce back from an opening game defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic.

While the Tartan Army will be pleased to watch their team playing in their first major tournament since 1998, fans at Hampden Park will have been disappointed at the result considering the Scots had the bulk of the possession and more attempts on goal. A Patrik Schick brace, including a long-range stunner, was enough to leave Scotland bottom of Group D after the first matchday.

England recorded a valuable victory in their opening game against Croatia. After being defeated by the Croats in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, Gareth Southgate's men were out for revenge. A single goal from Raheem Sterling was the difference-maker and validated his inclusion in the starting eleven.

The odds are in England's favor today as the higher-ranked team and you'd have to go back to 1999 for the last time the Scots triumphed in this fixture. That being said, anything can happen under the lights at Wembley when these two sides go toe-to-toe.

It's imperative for both sides to get off to a winning start in this tough Group F encounter which sees two of the strongest footballing nations in the world go toe-to-toe.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of England vs Scotland no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

England vs Scotland: Where and when?

This Euro 2020 game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST local time on Friday, June 18. That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Saturday morning.

How to watch an England vs Scotland live stream in the UK

UK viewers can watch all of the action from Euro 2020 for free as the games are split across the BBC and ITV. For the England vs Scotland game, you'll want to tune into ITV with kick-off set for 8pm. Those looking for a streaming solution will want to use the ITV Hub service to watch the game for free online.

If you aren't in the country during Euro 2020, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.

ITV Hub ITV's live Euro 2020 games are available free to viewers in the UK with a valid TV licence. Free at ITV Hub

How to watch an England vs Scotland live stream in the U.S.

ESPN has the rights to the England vs Scotland game and will be showing the match live on its ESPN channel. That opens up a couple of options for streaming including FuboTV and Sling which both carry the channel.

Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Fubo TV Since this game is being shown on ESPN, you can use FuboTV to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $64.99 per month at Fubo Sling TV Sling's Orange plan gets you access to several sports channels including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $35 at Sling

How to watch an England vs Scotland live stream in Canada

Canadian viewers will be able to watch every match of Euro 2020 via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both options will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for either network's standalone streaming services TSN Direct or TVA Sports Direct.

TSN Direct TSN Direct offers streaming access to a bunch of sports coverage for $20 a month, or just snag a Day Pass to watch the England vs Scotland game. From $19.99 per month at TSN

How to watch an England vs Scotland live stream in Australia

If you're planning on watching a England vs Scotland live stream in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to Euro 2020 games Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Saturday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Euro 2020 coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch an England vs Scotland live stream from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this international friendly in the above guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Scotland but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch England vs Scotland. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN