The final batch of European World Cup qualifiers for March sees Poland travel to Wembley Stadium to take on England in this Group I top-two clash. Don't miss a moment with our England vs Poland live stream guide.

England sit at the top of Group I after two games in this FIFA World Cup 2020 qualifying campaign following a 5-0 win against minions San Marino and a 2-0 win away in Albania.

Though the Three Lions will be grateful to have six points at this stage — and are the only team in the group maintaining a 100% record — the side were expected to win both of those ties against much lower-ranked opposition. Poland will represent a tougher test today.

It's one win and one draw for Poland from their opening two games with the Eagles beating Andorra 3-0 in their last outing and recording a 3-3 draw in Hungary to open the campaign. Those results leave Poland in second place for now, just above Hungary by way of head-to-head away goals.

Poland will be without star player Robert Lewandowski for today's game which will be a boon for England's defense. The Bayern Munich striker has netted three times in two qualifying games but is ruled out with a knee injury.

Gareth Southgate is likely to start a mostly unchanged England XI from the one that ran out in Tirana at the weekend with rising star Mason Mount being confirmed as available for selection.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this World Cup qualifying clash between England and Poland with our guide below.

England vs Poland: Where and when?

This FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification game is being played behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Kick-off is set for 7:45pm GMT local time for those watching from the UK. That makes it a 2:45pm kick-off in EST and 11:45am in PST for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5:45am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch England vs Poland live in the UK

Coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers is split between pay-TV service Sky Sports and free-to-air channel ITV in the UK. The paid-for service has the bulk of the coverage, though this game between England and Poland is available free to UK viewers on ITV and via its streaming service ITV Hub.

ITV Hub ITV's live FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifying games are available to free to viewers in the UK with a valid TV licence. Free at ITV Hub

How to watch England vs Poland online in the U.S.

ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifying matches. Games will primarily be shown on its ESPN+ streaming service, though this game between England and Poland is being broadcast on ESPN2 which opens up a few more options when it comes to streaming services such as Sling and FuboTV.

If you find yourself unable to access ESPN's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.

TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the games which you can access for streaming via FuboTV, too.

Sling You can watch this FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifier on EPSN2 with Sling's Orange plan. Sign up now for $35 per month. $35 per month at Sling FuboTV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching TUDN's Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. Fubo Latino Quarterly offers TUDN channels from $33 per month or go for the full Fubo service from $65 per month to also get access to ESPN2 and ESPN3 for select live games in English, including England vs Poland. From $64.99 per month at FuboTV

How to watch England vs Poland live in Canada

Canadian soccer fans wanting to watch England vs Poland don't have it so easy as there's no official provider of live coverage of the game in the region.

Your best bet is to use a VPN service as described below, set your location to a country on this page that has a live broadcast, and go from there. That being said, you'll need a local payment method for whichever streaming services you sign up for — though you could get a streaming VPN set up and watch ITV's coverage for free.

How to watch England vs Poland live in Australia

If you're planning on watching England vs Poland in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifying matches Down Under.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch England vs Poland online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers in the above guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Poland but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch England vs Poland. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN