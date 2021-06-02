With the delayed Euro 2020 tournament looming, England and Austria are looking to get in tip-top physical shape and finalize their respective starting lineups as they take to the Wembley turf in this friendly game. Don't miss a moment of the action with our England vs Austria live stream guide.

Though there's nothing on the line in today's game, it's a chance for both managers to experiment with players and formations now that Euro 2020 squads have been locked in.

England come into today's game on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to maintain that momentum into this summer's major tournament.

Having just announced his final 26-man squad yesterday, Gareth Southgate may look to bring in a few fresh faces today while the pressure is off in order to decide who starts against Croatia on June 13.

Austria meanwhile arrive at Wembley on a mixed run of form. Franco Foda's men were on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline in their last outing against Denmark and have won just two of their last five games.

That being said, the defeat in Vienna back in March is their only loss in the last seven games for Das Team. The Austrians will want to use their two friendly games to get back to winning ways ahead of Euro 2020.

England are among the favorites to win Euro 2020 alongside the likes of France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, and Portugal. England will face off against Croatia, the Czech Republic, and local rival Scotland in the group stage.

For Austria, this is just their third appearance in the European Championship and the team is yet to register a win in the competition. In a group consisting of the Netherlands, North Macedonia, and Ukraine, Austria will fancy their chances of going further than ever before.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of England vs Austria no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

England vs Austria: Where and when?

This international friendly game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST local time on Wednesday, June 2. That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch an England vs Austria live stream in the UK

For England games, free-to-air broadcasters ITV and the BBC in the UK share the rights to show the games live. For England vs Austria, it's the turn of ITV who will be showing the game live on its main ITV channel and for streaming via its free ITV Hub service.

ITV Hub ITV's live England games are available free to viewers in the UK with a valid TV licence. Free at ITV Hub

How to watch an England vs Austria live stream in the U.S.

ESPN has the rights to the England vs Austria game and will be showing the match live on its ESPN3 channel. That opens up a couple of options for streaming including FuboTV and Sling which both carry the channel.

Alternatively, you can use FuboTV to watch live with access to TUDN's Spanish-language coverage of the game.

Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Fubo TV Since the England vs Austria game is being shown on ESPN3, you can use FuboTV to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. In addition, if you don't prefer watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option with TUDN's coverage. From $64.99 per month at Fubo Sling TV Sling's Orange plan gets you access to several sports channels including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $35 at Sling

How to watch an England vs Austria live stream in Canada

It's not great news for Canadian soccer fans wanting to watch this game as there's no confirmed broadcaster for England vs Austria in the region. Your best bet would be to snag a VPN as outlined below to tune into a stream in a region that is showing the game.

How to watch an England vs Austria live stream in Australia

If you're planning on watching an England vs Austria live stream in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Thursday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for England vs Austria coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch an England vs Austria live stream from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this international friendly in the above guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Austria but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch England vs Austria. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN